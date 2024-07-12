City Parks Foundation SummerStage has yet again partnered with Rise Up NYC to provide the big city with a slate of free concerts. There will be 18 shows in total, spread across all five boroughs throughout July and August.

With this being the series’ third appearance, it’s becoming quite the NYC summer calendar staple. The concerts are designed to bring New Yorkers together to celebrate the diversity of New York. This is reflected in the sheer range of musicians included, from jazz and hip-hop artists to artists from other genres like pop and even classical. Previous years have seen the likes of Maxi Priest, Chrisette Michele and Wyclef Jean.

These outdoor concerts will be held in some of NYC’s most beloved locations from the Central Park SummerStage to Herbert Von King Park. As well as multiple sandy locations like Orchard Beach and Midland Beach, getting the audience in the summer spirit.

All of the line-up is yet to be released but here is how it stands currently:

Bronx

August 1 (6pm): Chuck Chillout 40th Radio Anniversary Party at Crotona Park

August 2 (6pm): The Tedsmooth Freestyle Jam at Crotona Park

August 3 (6pm): King Promise at Crotona Park

August 20 (6pm): TBA at Orchard Beach

August 21 (6pm): Hosted by La X96.3FM at Orchard Beach



Brooklyn

August 8 (5pm): TBA at Wingate Park

August 9 (5pm): Hosted by 107.5 WBLS’ Dahved Levy at Wingate Park

August 10 (5pm): TBA at Wingate Park



Manhattan

July 21 (7pm): Milly Quezda at Central Park SummerStage

August 3 (6pm): Keith Sweat at the Apollo Theater



Queens

August 24 (6pm): TBA at Roy Wilkins Park

August 25 (6pm): Hosted by 107.5 WBLS’ Dahved Levy at Roy Wilkins Park



Staten Island

August 11 (5pm): TBA at Stapleton Waterfront Park

August 14 & 15(6pm): Staten Island’s Biggest Outdoor Dance Party hosted by KTU 103.5FM at Midland Beach