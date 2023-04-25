The city’s most beloved free summer concert series is back with a stellar line-up!

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage 2023, New York City’s annual concert series that takes over Central Park every summer, just released its official line-up with artists like Indigo Girls, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Grandmaster Flash, The Metropolitan Opera, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage, Kool and the Gang, DJ Rekha, Regina Spektor and much, much more.

This year, SummerStage will bring New Yorkers nearly 80 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs, including at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Tompkins Square Park in the East Village, Von King Park and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Crotona Park in the Bronx, Stapleton Waterfront Park in Staten Island, and its “flagship” venue at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.

New this year is a 50th-anniversary celebration of hip-hop, and there will be even more artists featuring music from around the world. SummerStage will also bring local artists back to their roots, including Kool and the Gang in Queens and Nick Hakim in Brooklyn.

“SummerStage is back for another exceptional year of free programming,” Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s executive director, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to bring to parks artists that are reflective of each neighborhood’s rich cultural fabric, whether these performers are familiar or completely new discoveries. Feeling the joy and wonder of live music with other New Yorkers is an experience that is unmatched and should not be underestimated. At a time when we are increasingly isolated, SummerStage uses our city’s parks—vital resources in every neighborhood—to connect audiences with each other in a very emotional and magical way and, ultimately, to create community.”

All shows are free except the benefit concerts, which are noted below.

The full SummerStage line-up for 2023:

June

June 3 : Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at Central Park (benefit)

: Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at Central Park (benefit) June 4 : Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park (benefit)

: Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park (benefit) June 10: Opening Night with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Say She She, Mwenso and the Shakes, DJ Alisa Ali for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park

Opening Night with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Say She She, Mwenso and the Shakes, DJ Alisa Ali for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park June 14: New York Sings Yiddish! The Klezmatics and Special Guests in partnership with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust at Central Park

New York Sings Yiddish! The Klezmatics and Special Guests in partnership with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust at Central Park June 15: Sammy Rae & The Friends, Rubblebucket at Central Park (benefit)

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Rubblebucket at Central Park (benefit) June 17: THE AUSSIE BBQ: Amy Shark, Budjerah, L FRESH the LION, Peach PRC, Spiderbait at Central Park

THE AUSSIE BBQ: Amy Shark, Budjerah, L FRESH the LION, Peach PRC, Spiderbait at Central Park June 18: Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush, Jesse Dayton at Central Park

Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush, Jesse Dayton at Central Park June 19: Park Jams: A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop with DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Capri, and more at Central Park (benefit)

Park Jams: A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop with DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Capri, and more at Central Park (benefit) June 20 : The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes, René Barbera, Will Liverman and Dimitri Dover at Central Park

: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes, René Barbera, Will Liverman and Dimitri Dover at Central Park June 23: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes, René Barbera, Will Liverman, Dimitri Dover at Brooklyn Bridge Park

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes, René Barbera, Will Liverman, Dimitri Dover at Brooklyn Bridge Park June 24 : The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Jackie Robinson Park

: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Jackie Robinson Park June 24: Stanley Clarke N 4ever, Kenny Garrett, Brandee Younger, DJ Logic in Association with Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park

Stanley Clarke N 4ever, Kenny Garrett, Brandee Younger, DJ Logic in Association with Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park June 25: Dreamland: Pride in Central Park with Purple Disco Machine at Central Park (benefit)

Dreamland: Pride in Central Park with Purple Disco Machine at Central Park (benefit) June 26: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Williamsbridge Oval

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Williamsbridge Oval June 28: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Socrates Sculpture Garden

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Socrates Sculpture Garden June 28: Michael Franti and Spearhead, Tank and the Bangas at Central Park (benefit)

Michael Franti and Spearhead, Tank and the Bangas at Central Park (benefit) June 30: The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff, Thomas Glass, Cierra Byrd, Juan José Lázaro at Clove Lakes Park

July

July 1: Andy Shauf, Leith Ross, Yves Jarvis in association with the Consulate General of Canada in NY at Central Park

Andy Shauf, Leith Ross, Yves Jarvis in association with the Consulate General of Canada in NY at Central Park July 2: Marisa Monte, Joana Amendoeira & Fred Martins, Music from the Sole, DJ Lara Gerin in Association with the Consulate General of Brazil in New York and Arte Institute at Central

Marisa Monte, Joana Amendoeira & Fred Martins, Music from the Sole, DJ Lara Gerin in Association with the Consulate General of Brazil in New York and Arte Institute at Central July 8: Catalan Sounds On Tour: Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali with DJ sets by DJ Trapella in association with the Institut Ramon Llull at Central Park

Catalan Sounds On Tour: Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali with DJ sets by DJ Trapella in association with the Institut Ramon Llull at Central Park July 9: Skip Marley & Friends at Coney Island

Skip Marley & Friends at Coney Island July 10: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage, Metric at Central Park (benefit)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage, Metric at Central Park (benefit) July 12: Juanes, Conexion Divina in association with LAMC at Central Park

Juanes, Conexion Divina in association with LAMC at Central Park Jul 13: Bastille Day: Joachim Garraud & Marie Berson, Passi, Bénabar, Adèle Castillon in association with the Consulate General of France at Central Park

Bastille Day: Joachim Garraud & Marie Berson, Passi, Bénabar, Adèle Castillon in association with the Consulate General of France at Central Park July 13 : Works & Process at SummerStage: The Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney Washington at Von King Park

: Works & Process at SummerStage: The Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney Washington at Von King Park July 14: Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright at Von King Park

Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright at Von King Park July 15: TRUENO, Villano Antillano, Dawer x Damper, KEXP’s El Sonido with Albina Cabrera ft. Camola DJ set in association with LAMC at Central Park

TRUENO, Villano Antillano, Dawer x Damper, KEXP’s El Sonido with Albina Cabrera ft. Camola DJ set in association with LAMC at Central Park July 15: MIKE’S Young World III: Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454 at Von King Park

MIKE’S Young World III: Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454 at Von King Park July 16: dead prez, th1rt3en, Large Professor DJ Set at Von King Park

dead prez, th1rt3en, Large Professor DJ Set at Von King Park July 16: GOLDEN OLDIES ON THE BOARDWALK 2023 feat. The Duprees, The Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w/ Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson, Stan Zizka’s Del Satins, Vito Picone & The Elegants, The Chiclettes and more hosted by Joe Causi with DJ Vinnie Medugno in association with Fever Productions and Brian Rosenberg at Coney Island

GOLDEN OLDIES ON THE BOARDWALK 2023 feat. The Duprees, The Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w/ Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson, Stan Zizka’s Del Satins, Vito Picone & The Elegants, The Chiclettes and more hosted by Joe Causi with DJ Vinnie Medugno in association with Fever Productions and Brian Rosenberg at Coney Island July 19: Julia Jacklin, Y La Bamba, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Central Park

Julia Jacklin, Y La Bamba, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Central Park July 20: Horsegirl, Iceage, Water From Your Eyes, Lifeguard at Central Park

Horsegirl, Iceage, Water From Your Eyes, Lifeguard at Central Park July 22: Michael Brun presents BAYO at Central Park

Michael Brun presents BAYO at Central Park July 22: Kool and the Gang at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Kool and the Gang at Flushing Meadows Corona Park July 23: Taiwanese Waves: Waa Wei, The Dinosaur’s Skin, Mandarin Homework (DJ Mr. Skin) at Central Park

Taiwanese Waves: Waa Wei, The Dinosaur’s Skin, Mandarin Homework (DJ Mr. Skin) at Central Park July 23: DJ Rekha’s Basement Bhangra Bacchanal: DJ Rekha, Malkit Singh with live band, DJ Ana, Sikh Knowledge, Rolex Rasathy, Param Singh, Dholi Anuradha and guests

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

DJ Rekha’s Basement Bhangra Bacchanal: DJ Rekha, Malkit Singh with live band, DJ Ana, Sikh Knowledge, Rolex Rasathy, Param Singh, Dholi Anuradha and guests Flushing Meadows Corona Park July 24: Cafe Tacvba at Central Park (benefit)

Cafe Tacvba at Central Park (benefit) July 26: Works & Process at SummerStage: Dorrance Dance at Central Park

Works & Process at SummerStage: Dorrance Dance at Central Park July 29: Mdou Moctar, Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore, Rough Francis at Central Park

August

August 2: The Comet Is Coming, Ibeyi, AceMo DJ Sets at Central Park

The Comet Is Coming, Ibeyi, AceMo DJ Sets at Central Park August 2: Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, Lulada Club, DJ JFuse in association with The Salsa Project at Crotona Park

Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, Lulada Club, DJ JFuse in association with The Salsa Project at Crotona Park August 3 : Ted Smooth’s Freestyle Jam ft. TKA and Judy Torres at Crotona Park

: Ted Smooth’s Freestyle Jam ft. TKA and Judy Torres at Crotona Park August 3: Bittersweet Daze: Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, grentperez at Central Park (benefit)

Bittersweet Daze: Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, grentperez at Central Park (benefit) August 4: “Birth of a Culture” Grandmaster Flash and Friends at Crotona Park

“Birth of a Culture” Grandmaster Flash and Friends at Crotona Park August 5: The Originals: Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina, Tony Touch, Clark Kent, D-Nice at Central Park

The Originals: Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina, Tony Touch, Clark Kent, D-Nice at Central Park August 5: Stonebwoy in association with Ghanafest-NY at Crotona Park

Stonebwoy in association with Ghanafest-NY at Crotona Park August 6: Hip-Hop 50: SPECIAL EDITION with Nice N Smooth, Special Ed, Buckshot of Black Moon, Masta Ace, CL Smooth, Rah Digga, Rampage, Black Sheep Dres, Sweet Tee, Joeski Love, Sparky D, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box) at Coney Island

Hip-Hop 50: SPECIAL EDITION with Nice N Smooth, Special Ed, Buckshot of Black Moon, Masta Ace, CL Smooth, Rah Digga, Rampage, Black Sheep Dres, Sweet Tee, Joeski Love, Sparky D, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box) at Coney Island August 9: NIGHT ONE — Mt. Joy at Central Park (benefit)

NIGHT ONE — Mt. Joy at Central Park (benefit) August 10: NIGHT TWO — Mt. Joy at Central Park (benefit)

NIGHT TWO — Mt. Joy at Central Park (benefit) August 12: Frankie Cutlass, The Original Cover Girls, Cynthia, Black Sheep, DJ Millo and DJ Medina in Association with Maker Park Radio at Stapleton Waterfront Park

Frankie Cutlass, The Original Cover Girls, Cynthia, Black Sheep, DJ Millo and DJ Medina in Association with Maker Park Radio at Stapleton Waterfront Park August 12: VP Records Presents Roots Reggae Review at Central Park

VP Records Presents Roots Reggae Review at Central Park August 13: Orgullo Dominicano with Prince Royce, Vicente García, and YEИDRY at Central Park

Orgullo Dominicano with Prince Royce, Vicente García, and YEИDRY at Central Park August 13: Funk Flex & Friends Birthday Concert Featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Rob Base & More at Coney Island

Funk Flex & Friends Birthday Concert Featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Rob Base & More at Coney Island August 13: Las Cafeteras, Natu Camara, Justy, DJ Kitty the Disc Jockey in Association with Maker Park Radio and La Isla Bonita at Stapleton Waterfront Park

Las Cafeteras, Natu Camara, Justy, DJ Kitty the Disc Jockey in Association with Maker Park Radio and La Isla Bonita at Stapleton Waterfront Park August 17: Works & Process at SummerStage: The Missing Element with The Beatbox House, LayeRhythm at Marcus Garvey Park

Works & Process at SummerStage: The Missing Element with The Beatbox House, LayeRhythm at Marcus Garvey Park August 18: Jason Moran and the Big Bandwagon: James Reese Europe and the Harlem Hellfighters: From the Dancehall to the Battlefield in Association with Jazzmobile at Marcus Garvey Park

Jason Moran and the Big Bandwagon: James Reese Europe and the Harlem Hellfighters: From the Dancehall to the Battlefield in Association with Jazzmobile at Marcus Garvey Park August 19: Mixtape (Film Screening) with DJ sets by: Ron G, Doo Wop, Mister Cee, Tony Touch, Brucie B at Marcus Garvey Park

Mixtape (Film Screening) with DJ sets by: Ron G, Doo Wop, Mister Cee, Tony Touch, Brucie B at Marcus Garvey Park August 19: Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, Zinadelphia at Central Park (benefit)

Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, Zinadelphia at Central Park (benefit) August 20: Everyday People at Central Park

Everyday People at Central Park August 20: Hip-Hop 50: Native Tongue Edition with Monie Love, Black Sheep Dres, Chi Ali, DJ Red Alert hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box) at Marcus Garvey Park

Free

Hip-Hop 50: Native Tongue Edition with Monie Love, Black Sheep Dres, Chi Ali, DJ Red Alert hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box) at Marcus Garvey Park Free August 20: Jose Alberto “El Canario,” The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra: The Music Of Machito, Tito Rodriguez and Tito Puente at Coney Island

Jose Alberto “El Canario,” The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra: The Music Of Machito, Tito Rodriguez and Tito Puente at Coney Island August 23: Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Middle Kids at Central Park (benefit)

Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Middle Kids at Central Park (benefit) August 24: Regina Spektor at Central Park (benefit)

Regina Spektor at Central Park (benefit) August 25: Charlie Parker Jazz Festival with Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band featuring Dianne Reeves, T.K. Blue in association with Jazzmobile at Marcus Garvey Park

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival with Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band featuring Dianne Reeves, T.K. Blue in association with Jazzmobile at Marcus Garvey Park August 26: Charlie Parker Jazz Festival with The Cookers, Endea Owens and the Cookout, Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Akua Allrich and The Tribe at Marcus Garvey Park

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival with The Cookers, Endea Owens and the Cookout, Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Akua Allrich and The Tribe at Marcus Garvey Park August 27: Charlie Parker Jazz Festival with Charles McPherson with Terell Stafford, Something Else! Vincent Herring Septet, HERA feat. Chelsea Baratz and Andromeda Turre, Michael Mayo at Tompkins Square Park

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival with Charles McPherson with Terell Stafford, Something Else! Vincent Herring Septet, HERA feat. Chelsea Baratz and Andromeda Turre, Michael Mayo at Tompkins Square Park August 27: Palmwine Festival with Show Dem Camp and Friends in association with Move Forward Music at Central Park

Palmwine Festival with Show Dem Camp and Friends in association with Move Forward Music at Central Park August 31: In Our Own Sweet Time Tour with Vance Joy / Dan Sultan for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park (benefit)

September

September 3: Emicida, Goyo, a screening ofAmarElo: It’s All for Yesterday in Association with the 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival at Central Park

Emicida, Goyo, a screening ofAmarElo: It’s All for Yesterday in Association with the 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival at Central Park September 14 : Tanya Tucker, Nikki Lane for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park

: Tanya Tucker, Nikki Lane for the Subaru Music Series at Central Park September 30: Carl Cox, Central Park (benefit)

For the full schedule and tickets, check out cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage.