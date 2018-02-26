20 awesome things to do in NYC this week

Mon 26

Side Ponytail Friends and Lovers; 8pm; free

This free weekly getdown from Carolyn Busa, Julia Shiplett, Chelsea Taylor, Ben Wasserman and Emily Winter is a reliable night for solid laughs and surprise stars in Crown Heights.

McCoy Tyner Blue Note; 8pm, 10:30pm; at tables $45, at bar $30

While playing piano in John Coltrane’s historic early-to-mid-’60s quartet, Tyner employed a pentatonic-derived, African-tinged chordal vocabulary that gave left-hand accompaniment and right-hand line playing a palpably physical forward thrust. Still blazing new trails, he's firing up a set at his favorite Village digs.

Broad Comedy SoHo Playhouse; 7:30pm; $35

For well over a decade, the critically-acclaimed, nationally-touring musical comedy and sketch troupe Broad Comedy has used its hilarious blend of song, dance and political satire to take an unblinking look at our society. Think of these ladies as the voice in your head—only funnier.

Str8 to DVD Gold Sounds; 11:59pm; suggested donation $5

Some of Brooklyn's most divine queens unveil their most terrifying geesh for this lit drag night. Lose your mind to filthy, petrifying performances by hosts Qhrist with a Q, Sherry Poppins and DJ Ten Yards along with Queen Robert, Haireola Grande, Medulla Oblongata and Victoria Precise.

Tue 27

Evening Readings: John Guare LeFrak Concert Hall (at Queens College); 7pm; $25

In plays including Six Degrees of Separation, The House of Blue Leaves and Landscape of the Body, John Guare has measured and reported the pulse of American culture for more than 50 years. At this Queens College event, he discusses his career with Time Out New York's own Adam Feldman, and reads selections from several of his works. (A Q&A session will follow, so bring a few queries of your own.)

Black Writers in a Post-Obama America Brooklyn Historical Society; 6:30pm; $5

Elizabeth Nunez moderates a panel on the imperatives of black writers in the contemporary political landscape. Kaitlyn Greenidge, Bernice McFadden, Garnette Cadogan, and Quincy Troupe join the conversation.

STEVIE Our Wicked Lady; 8pm; free

Very campy hexes abound at this redoubtable night of free comedy, consecrated in honor of supreme witch Stevie Nicks. Hosts Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky summon their funniest friends to join in— with guests Chris Gethard, Ana Fabrega, Michelle Buteau, Pat Regan, Karolena Theresa, Melissa Stokoski, LeClerc André and Sarah Tollemache hitting the stage at this month's edition. Worship your new dark overlords!

Jon Batiste Bowery Ballroom; 8pm; $25

This Louisiana pianist-singer has an extensive resume: a master's degree from Julliard, he's served as artistic director at Harlem's National Jazz Museum and even acted in HBO's Emmy-nominated Treme. Add to that list, "Late Night" stardom, as he recently started a new role as the bandleader for Late Night With Stephen Colbert. Here, he steps away from leading his acclaimed band Stay Human, to run through a solo set of his catchy, easygoing blend of NOLA jazz, modern funk and retro soul.

Knit at Nite Club Cumming; 6pm; free

Enter an Amy Sedaris wet dream at Club Cumming's weekly knitting shindig. Homemaking empress Brini Maxwell and sweater-weather fantasy Josh Bennett give new-user-friendly advice and pro tips for all sorts of curious knitters, and welcome special guests to instruct on designs over drinks. Bring your needles or grab a kit—you're a part of the family now.

Wed 28

Generation Women Caveat; 7pm; $25

The Regulars author Georgia Clark welcomes four women, whose ages range from their twenties to their sixties, to share personal stories. The "Time's Up" edition includes Diverse as Fuck Comedy Festival creator Milly Tamarez, model Elliott Sailors, comedian Lois Thompson and novelist Stephanie Gangi.

House of Esther: Immersive Purim Experience The Paper Box; 8pm; $25–$30

Experience the world of Queen Esther, the heroic Jewish queen of the Persian king Ahasuerus, at this two-day event hosted by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. The evening features interactive vignettes by Lost & Found Project and Sandler Gera followed by drinks and dancing.

Purim: Night of a Thousand Faces House of Yes; 10pm; $15–$25, before 11pm free with RSVP

Masquerade-based debauchery is pretty much House of Yes’s specialty, so bring your wildest look for this costume-mandatory rager. Music for the evening comes courtesy of Anna Morgan, Busquelo, Joro Boro, Idil Mese, David Kiss and Hungry March Band. Expect plenty of go-go dancing, body painting and, of course, the hora.

But I’m One of The Good Guys at various location; 7pm; $10–$25 suggested donation

Sex educator and mental health worker Lola Jean, licensed clinical social worker Colin Lentz, sexual health advocate Bryan Stacy and men's coach John Rominellio present this space for straight men to air their grievances in response to the current social climate around sexual assault and harassment. If you're feeling frustrated, scared or confused (or all three), this is the place to express it and to learn where to go next.

Winter Series: Screening of She’s Gotta Have It Dobbin St.; 7pm; $20

Luxury event space Dobbin St kicks off its inaugural winter film series with Spike Lee's 1986 rom-com. Nibble on free treats from Colonia Verde, Davey's Ice Cream, Wild Flour and Mojo Mousse and hit the cash bar to grab beverages from Ithaca Beer and The Pinot Project. Play your cards right and you may walk out with a gift giveaway from Catbird, Otherwild or Skudin Surf. The best part? The event benefits the Ali Forney Center, an organization dedicated to helping homeless LGBT youth.

The Art of MARCH: A Civil Rights Masterpiece Society of Illustrators; 10am; free with $15 admission

This new exhibition of Senator John Lewis's acclaimed graphic novel memoir, MARCH, features over 150 pieces of original art, plus interactive materials and new essays. In addition to looking at key moments and figures in the civil rights movement, the exhibit explores the making of the MARCH trilogy and takes a look at Eisner Award–winning illustrator Nate Powell's career.

Thu 1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen in Conversation 92nd Street Y; 7:30pm; $50

Star and newly-minted Golden Globe winner Brosnahan joins her onscreen ex Zegen to discuss the buzzy and beloved Amazon series, and where the solo stand-up heroine is going next.

Andrew Bird Bergen Performing Arts Center; 8pm; $36

The Chicago song man brings his trademark violin plucks and looped whistling to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! behind last year's, Echolocations: River, which augments his sophisticated arrangements of intricate, tautly wound (but oh so understated) instrumental flourishes with a concept-album framework: He recorded the whole LP while standing in the Los Angeles River. The album title is fitting, to say the least.

No Such Thing as Love Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $7

When it comes to love, Claire Burns and Jessie Jolles have had it. At this delightful monthly show, they invite their funniest single pals to share tales of dating woe. For this special Spring Break edition, they set their sights on flirting and hookup tips. Woo girls, assemble.

Tammy Faye Starlite: Nico—An Evening of Light Pangea; 7:30pm; $20, plus $20 minimum

The daring, hilarious, persona-shifting Tammy Faye once again pays tribute to glacial German singer Nico, whose bored baritone vocals added eerie Continental glamour to the first Velvet Underground album.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Viewing Party at the Museum of Sex; 7pm; $5

MCs Aquaria, Ruby Fox, and Justin Angel invite you to join their wild crew of club kids and drag divas for the best Drag Race screening in town. After the lip-syncs on TV, get down to sickening performances IRL, along with dope music from DJ Soda Pop. And, needless to say, you better get in line early.