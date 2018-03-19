20 awesome things to do in NYC this week

Mon 19

Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 Talk and Screening 92nd St Y; 7pm; $35–$45

The cast of Netflix's zombie-com Santa Clarita Diet talk shop with Vanity Fair's Mike Hogan. Hear Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo and executive producer Victor Fresco dish about the show, then catch the season premiere before it gets turned loose on the internet.

HB Live Trivia Game Show Hill and Bay; 7:30pm; free

Get your HQ addiction out IRL at this killer trivia competition at which Scott Dobrydney grills you through 20 questions—and sudden eliminations—with each week’s winners getting $50 off their tab. This month’s themes include American history on Mon 19 and Broadway musicals on Mon 26.

Four Tet National Sawdust; 10pm; $20

Kieran "Four Tet" Hebden's output began as pastoral electronic soundscapes, branded by some as "folktronica," and certainly the live instrumentation on songs such as “She Just Likes to Fight” has as much in common with Bill Frisell’s jazz as with Brian Eno’s ambient synths. More recently, though, Hebden's style has morphed into abstracted club music constructed out of a hodgepodge of ramshackle found sounds. His songs feel strikingly organic—even when they’re not—and his DJ track selection never lacks originality. Expect an unforgettable open-to-close set at this string of delightfully intimate gigs.

Shabazz Palaces Elsewhere; 7pm; $20

This Seattle-based alt-hip-hop duo—which consists of Tendai Maraire and Ishmael Butler—explores the most engrossing sectors of lush, spacey futurism on not one but two new albums last summer: Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and its “extra-spatial twin,” Quazarz vs. the Jealous Machines. Prepare to have your mind expanded.

Tue 20

Golden Lady Burlesque Sid Gold’s Request Room; 8pm; $5–$20

Delight in the splendor of burlesque phenom Essence Revealed as she and her favorite striptease pros gather around the piano for a night of tassel-twirling and live piano karaoke. The March edition welcomes Genie Adagio, Poison Ivory and Storm to the stage. Trinity Starlight serves as stage kitten for the evening.

Haus of Sweat Bodyroll Sixth Street Community Center; 6:30pm; various prices

Pro choreographer, B-girl supreme and acolyte of ’90s jams, Viva invites you to her inclusive, always bangin’ dance class, at which you’ll bounce, shake, roll and liberate your body and soul. Beyond the positive vibes, you’ll learn some moves, work your abs and sweat like a maniac to Shania Twain, TLC, Beyoncé and other high-power divas. If you’re down for a power-packed dance class but can’t handle elitist, competitive vibes, you’re about to meet your new family.

Moby Rough Trade NYC; 8pm; $25

The electro icon has a new disc out and in typical Moby fashion, the title cuts no corners on the melodrama: Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt (yes, that's a Vonnegut quote). Expect sweeping orchestral strings, choir pads, trip hop psychedelia and lyrics like "sometimes I feel like a motherless child"—untempered grandiosity at its finest.’

GAS Elsewhere; 8pm; $25–$30

Eighteen years on from his foundational release, Pop, Wolfgang Voigt remains one of the most influential figures in contemporary ambient music. His late-’90s albums under the name Gas, exert the same mysterious pull, equally forbidding and enticing. The hissing, shifting textures on his recent follow-up, Narkopop, erratically hint at morbidity, malaise, triumph and tranquility all at once—and inevitability reach none of them. The atmosphere is arcane, shifting and difficult to articulate, but also, undeniably alluring. Here he plays a rare live set, rescheduled from December.

Show My Goodness Bushwick Public House; 8pm; free, at the door $5

You can always count on Maria Wojciechowski, Evan Morrison and Albert Kirchner and their funniest friends to provide solid sets at this reliable Bushwick stand-up night. March 20 features Michael Joyce, Lorelei Ramirez and Henry Sir.

Wed 21

Alexis Michelle: Alexis, I Am! Feinstein’s/54 Below; 9:30pm; $30–$65, plus $25 minimum

Fresh off the bananas boat of RuPaul's Drag Race, Michelle returns to 54 Below with a musical memoir about how a nice Jewish boy from New York became a drag star with a theatrical bent. Pianist Brandon James Gwinn provides support for a set that ranges from standards to modern pop tunes.

Brainwave: The Future is Fluid The Rubin Museum of Art; various times and prices

Neuroscientist and best-selling author David Eagleman curates this series of talks, films and performance art centered on notions of time. On the schedule: alternative medicine guru Deepak Chopra and theoretical physicist Leonard Mlodinow look at mind and body mechanisms (March 28); professor Christopher Kelley presents "FluxBuddha," an interdisciplinary performance art concert; dog cognition researcher Alexandra Horowitz demonstrates how pooches experience time with fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi and his pups Dean and Kitty (Apr 27); and lots more.

Women in Weed Panel Projective; 6:30pm; $4.20–$10

Daily Marijuana Observer hosts this panel led by Stigma & Style founder Paige Cecchi and featuring five badass ladies from the legal cannabis realm: Point Seven Group founder Ashley Picillo, Jane West CFO Heather Molloy, Van der Pop founder April Pride, medical marijuana expert Dr. Junella Chin and attorney Christiane Campbell, Esq.

New York Weddings Event 180 Maiden Lane; 6pm; $32.66

Getting married in NYC may be the definition of living the dream, but it's no wedding cake walk. Head to this epic expo from New York magazine, where you'll get to meet 100 of the city's most creative florists, caterers, designers and planners, all while indulging in treats and cocktails.

Question Party?! Freehold; 8pm; free

This everyman's trivia night goes down every Wednesday in Williamsburg and has rounds like "Basic AF," "Bad Ass Acting" and "Got Alotta Enemies." Reservations of teams of six are encouraged via rsvp@freeholdbrooklyn.com. Grab five friends and get ready to show off your knowledge of random facts, or just throw back some drinks and have a few laughs.

Not the One: A Love Story Theaterlab; 7:30pm; $20

The always-charming Mindy Raf continues her victory lap with her frank solo show, at which the stand up takes on topics of coming out, gender binaries and modern love with witty asides, hilarious stories and songs.

Jenna & Aileen Think You’re Great The Creek and the Cave; 10pm; free

Come through, queens! If your dreary winter needs a shot of sunshine, look to the joyous duo of Jenna Marucci and Aileen Clark for a reliably good time at this monthly storytelling show. Each edition features a host of hilarious guests speaking to a new theme, like "Whitney Houston's National Anthem" or the Linda Belcher–inspired “Pass the Cranberry Sauce.”

Thu 22

Mount Eerie Knockdown Center; 9pm; $22-$25

Phil Elverum, whose two-decade career includes the fuzzy indie-rock of The Glow Pt. 2 and black-metal-influenced folk of Wind's Poem, released what may be his most deeply personal album in 2017. For such a poignant songwriter, that's saying a lot, but it makes sense in context: That record, A Crow Looked At Me, documents the aftermath of his wife's death from cancer in 2016 and his experience raising their daughter. The ever-active Elverum has already announced a new album for 2018 titled Now Only.

Molly Pope: Polly Mope Greenwich House Music School; 8pm; $15

Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past. Now the neo-retro belter takes a step in a new direction, performing a self-exploratory solo show with original songs she has written with composers including musical director Matt Aument.

The Wedding Present + Terry De Castro The Bell House; 8pm; $20–$25

Veteran alt-rock combo the Wedding Present, fronted as ever by David Gedge, hits town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their beloved 1987 debut album, George Best. Show up to hear the band rip merrily through it—and a few other Weddoes hits, we'd wager.

Truth Serum Q.E.D.; 9pm; $7

The hilarious Zoe Yellen turns her late night talk show into a wild, drunkenly comedy get down, with drinking games, sketches and stand-up every month. For the March edition, she welcomes Myq Kaplan, Nicco Aeed, Shannon Burke, Eliza Newman and Sam Ellis to play.