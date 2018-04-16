20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 16

HB Live Trivia Game Show Hill and Bay; 7:30pm; free

Get your HQ addiction out IRL at this killer trivia competition at which Scott Dobrydney grills you through 20 questions—and sudden eliminations—with each week’s winners getting $50 off their tab. This month’s themes include Geography on Apr 2, American Law on Apr 9, Music on Apr 16, Basketball on Apr 23 and Science on Apr 30.

Resist and Reimagine: Opening Night Three Acts Cooper Union, Great Hall; 7pm; $35

Kicking off the weeklong PEN World Voices Festival, five literary figures will be in conversation for "Resist and Reimagine: Opening Night in Three Acts." For a night that is sure to get your mind-blown, join Colson Whitehead (The Underground Railroad), Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon-Reed, Leïla Slimani (The Perfect Nanny), the New Yorker's Adam Gopnik and performance poet Maxine Beneba Clarke as they discuss a wide range of topics like immigration, modern Islam and the global refugee crisis.

Dance a Little Closer In Concert The Green Room 42; 7pm; $20–$40

Attention, fans of Broadway rarities: Ed Dixon stars in the Second Act Series' concert staging of Charles Strouse and Alan Jay Lerner's 1983 flop, an adaptation of Robert E. Sherwood's Idiot's Delight that closed on opening night.

Living For It: A Benefit Comedy Show The Living Gallery; 8pm; $10

Join Kendall Farrell, George Civeris and Anya Volz as they gather their funniest buddies every month to share sets and raise money for different causes. April boasts Joe Zimmerman, Jessica Michelle Singleton, Andy Sandford, Julia Shiplett, Drew Anderson and Brian Bahe and raises money for Gays Against Guns.

Permission to Fail The Creek and the Cave; 10pm; free

The very funny Andy Sandford invites comics to road test new material at this free weekly show. The lineup is kept secret, but count on catching some of the scene's brightest (previous guests include Judah Friedlander and Josh Gondelman). Trust us, this is the most fun you'll ever have as a test subject.

Tue 17

“The Art of MARCH: A Civil Rights Masterpiece” Society of Illustrators; 10am; free with $15 admission

This new exhibition of Representative John Lewis’s acclaimed graphic memoir, MARCH, features more than 150 pieces of original art, plus interactive materials and new essays. In addition to looking at key moments and figures in the civil rights movement, the show explores the making of the MARCH trilogy and takes a look at Eisner Award–winning illustrator Nate Powell’s career.

Mary Beth Barone: America’s Stepdaughter Union Hall; 8pm; $8, at the door $10

Crop top-clad and ingeniously self-aware, Mary Beth Barone has brought a sense of mean-girl glamour to the image of the gritty stand-up lifestyle, especially at her monthly show The Exhibition and on her podcast Mildly Offensive. Now, the cunning deadpan invites her followers and funny friends—including Pat Regan, Gary Richardson and Jo Firestone—to play in her Barbie comedy dreamhouse.

Stone and Stone Show Peoples Improv Theater; 8pm; $10

Sibling stand-up duo Adam and Todd Stone are back, and though their lives have changed drastically over their decade-plus of performing, their comedy remains as sharp as ever. At this edition of their monthly jam, they dig into Adam's recent journey into fatherhood and Todd's coming out, and welcome Courtney Maginnis and Jill Weiner to perform.

Wed 18

Word. Sound. Power. BAM Fisher; 7:30pm; $20

Every year, BAM celebrates the intersection of spoken-word performance, poetry and hip-hop at this special showcase. This year's fest celebrates women in hip-hop, with epic sets from Ashley August, Cipherella, Medusa and Latasha, along with readings from student poets, panels and workshops.

Yum’s the Word Le Poisson Rouge; 7:30pm; $15, at the door $20

The supreme queen of salty storytelling Robin Gelfenbien serves home-made ice cream birthday cake and tales with all-star yarn-spinners Gastor Almonte, Leslie Goshko, Larry Rosen and Gelfenbien's neice and nephew Morgan and Ben.

Living Volume Open Mic The Living Gallery Outpost; 8pm; $5–$10

Calling all poets, writers and performers. Step into the spotlight and share your work (for 7–10 minutes) at this open mic night hosted by Erica Schreiner. It's first come, first perform so show up early and bite the bullet, then kick back and enjoy the show. BYOB is welcome, so feel free to bring a little something to calm your nerves.

Parks and Recreation Bingo Videology Bar & Cinema; 9pm; free

Treat yo self to an evening with the whole Pawnee, Indiana gang at this weekly bingo night where episodes play on the big screen and winners nab a free drink.

Not the One: A Love Story Theaterlab; 7:30pm; $20

The always-charming Mindy Raf continues her victory lap with her frank solo show, at which the stand up takes on topics of coming out, gender binaries and modern love with witty asides, hilarious stories and songs.

Dillon Curry with Ben Moss Legion; 8pm; $10, plus one-drink minimum

Fall in love with performers Curry and Moss, who delight fans of show tunes and rock ballads at their night of original songs. They’re joined by Starbird and the Phoenix and Ransom Pier for this special night.

Thu 19

Dirty Thursday: Prince Anniversary House of Yes; 10pm; free

Toast the enduring legacy of the Purple One at this glorious House of Yes rager. Look out for plenty of classics and deep cuts, along with hits from the main Minnesotan's contemporaries, like George Michael and Madonna. Serve your most resplendent look for a chance at free drinks.

Fundamentals of Meditation Anthroposophy NYC; 6pm; donations suggested

Using techniques from spiritual practices, neuroscience and recent mindfulness programs, this course provides a new user-friendly approach to the daily act of meditation. You'll learn how to initiate your own regular practice and see the overwhelmingly positive benefits in short time.

Nap Eyes + She Devils Elsewhere; 8pm; $10–$12

Nova Scotia four piece Nap Eyes makes warm, handcrafted indie rock that evokes a feeling of nostalgia without feeling dated. It's no surprise, really, as lead singer Nigel Chapman's Lou Reed–esque drawl carries a comforting familiarity and his existential ponderings are, of course, timeless. The band's got a new album, I'm Bad Now, due out this spring. You'll hear from it at this outing.

Kenny Garrett Blue Note; 8pm, 10pm; bar $20, table $35

Both intense and intensely lyrical, this alto saxophonist has played under the watch of Miles Davis and gone head-to-head with Pharoah Sanders, never once sublimating his identity or power.

X Plus One Peoples Imrpov Theater; 7pm; $7

Take part in a totally improvised 1940s-style sci-fi radio show, complete with war rockets, jet packs and plenty of blimps, courtesy of the X Plus One crew. Whether you're down for the square-jawed superheroes of the war years or just want to witness a thrilling podcast come together live, you're in for a wild night.

Uptown Thursday Nights MIST Harlem; 8pm; $10

Atlanta-bred badass Aminah Imani reigns supreme at this long-running weekly comedy showcase. Get down to sets from a well-curated lineup of new faces and old favorites, and don't miss the chance to see Imani tear it up live.