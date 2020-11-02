The best things to do in NYC this week
The best things to do in NYC this week, includes ice skating at Winter Village, seeing ARTECHOUSE's new digital art and more
If you're looking for the best things to do in NYC this week or even today, there are tons of options (so long as you can social distance and wear a mask). Get out and explore the city in cooler temperatures this week, by ice skating at Bryant Park's Winter Village, fitting in some culture at The Met's Costume Institute exhibit, "About Time," or getting immersed in ARTECHOUSE's new digital art exhibit, "Celestial." For more ideas, scroll down to see this week's best things to do in NYC.
RECOMMENDED: Full list of the best things to do in New York
Best things to do in NYC this week
1. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
2. The Metropolitan Opera's Mozart, Handel, Gounod and Wagner
From November 2 through November 8, the Met begins a two-week survey of the art form with works from the 18th and 19th centuries, from Handel and Mozart to Gounod and Wagner. All but one of this weeks offerings were originally broadcast as part of the company's popular Live in HD series.
Each opera becomes available on the Met's website at 7:30pm EST (12:30am GMT) and remains there until 6:30pm EST the next evening. The productions can also be viewed on multiple devices by means of the Met Opera on Demand app. A full schedule for Week 34 of the Met's streaming series is here.
3. A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump's lies
Well, Donald Trump finally got his wall.
As we barrel ahead toward election day, a new installation put up in Soho takes 20,000 false and misleading statements from President Trump and fashions them together to create a massive, 100-foot long mural full of his quotes. (The lies included in the piece were all documented and fact-checked by The Washington Post.)
The thousands of lies included in the installation are helpfully categorized by color-coded topics. All the greatest hits are there including Russia, Coronavirus, Ukraine, Taxes, Immigration and more. Check out the new public artwork for yourself.
4. Outdoor fitness at Showfields
SHOWFIELDS has offered up its outdoor terrace to Fhitting Room and DanceBody for weekly in-person (and livestreamed) workout classes.
Fhitting Room will deliver HIIT and strength fitness classes that deliver total body workouts while DanceBody does both dance-inspired cardio and sculpt interval sets and Sculpt classes.
5. "About Time: Fashion and Duration" at The Met Museum
Time has escaped us this year, but The Metropolitan Museum of Art is still marking time, moment by moment, in what is the most-anticipated exhibition of the year.
The Costume Institute's exhibit, "About Time: Fashion and Duration" takes a deep dive into 150 years of fashion history (from 1870 to present day) for the museum's 150th anniversary. The visually stunning show, sponsored by Louis Vuitton, finally opens to the public on Thursday after six months of postponement, further highlighting the exhibition's focus—the passage of time and its linear but cyclical nature.
The Met called on actresses Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore (all who starred in The Hours) to recite passages from Virginia Woolf's Orlando: A Biography, about a young noble who time travels by living for more than 300 years but changes gender, finishing life as a modern woman writer. The excerpts are played on a loop through the exhibit.
6. Brooklyn Brewery
Williamsburg's Brooklyn Brewery tasting room is back open on (Thurs/Fri 4-8 pm, Sat/Sun 2-8 pm) for tastings of its newest releases: Halfling (a session pilsner); Palenque (sour ale with zesty key limes and a touch of salt); and the Butterfly Photobomb (a hoppy, lush, hazy double IPA with notes for freshly peeled tangerines coconut milk and sweet passionfruit, and Sabro hops.)
100% of proceeds from the sale of this beer go to the North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and their work delivering masks, hot meals, groceries and more to people in our neighborhood impacted by COVID-19.
7. 'Celestial' at ARTECHOUSE
Pantone's Color of the Year (Classic Blue) is at the center of ARTECHOUSE's latest multimedia exhibit—"Celestial." Visitors to the underground attraction will be taken on a "journey beyond the skies." Classic Blue, according to Pantone, brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. The new installation aim to do the same through sights, sounds and sensations.
“During these unprecedented times as a society we have found ourselves in a new state of existence. Before 2020 even began, Pantone selected Classic Blue as the color of the year because they saw it as the hue to sustain us during a time of change,” said Sandro Keserelidze, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. “2020 ended up bringing changes no one expected, making the hue of Classic Blue, and the qualities it represents, more relatable now than ever before. We couldn’t think of a more timeless and timely theme to end the year and launch a new chapter of experiences.”
8. President Trump collage
Artist Chris Santa Maria's monumental collage work “PRESIDENT TRUMP” (2016 – 2020) is on display in a window at Jim Kempner Fine Art (10th Avenue and 23rd Street). The mural documents the media environment surrounding Trump’s four years as president and reflects how we consume news and imagery that both repulses and compels.
It's like a "Where's Waldo" situation, where the viewer should take their time looking at all the pieces to find new moments. The collage includes photos showing the rise of the alt-right, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Hilary Clinton’s election loss, deconstructed iconography of flags and presidential crests, popular culture icons, religious iconography, Vladimir Putin, the Black Lives Matter movement, and anatomical details of President Trump. Trump is surrounded by the pastoral landscape of country club golf courses, towering over a chaotic assemblage of imagery representing American transgression, superiority, and entertainment while Trump is an all-devouring colossus, grabbing and smashing everything in his path.
The work will be on view through November 21, 2020.
9. Free self-guided art tours at Industry City
Industry City just unveiled five new murals and launched a free walking tour that covers all 14 in its collection, including the acclaimed full-façade mural by Camile Walala. Visitors will be directed across three courtyards that'll highlight the newest pieces that were inspired by issues in 2020—quarantine, the pandemic, gender, and racial equality. With phone in hand, anyone can scan on-site QR codes to get curation notes and follow this tour map. The new murals at Industry City include pieces from three local Brooklyn-based artists, Scott Albrecht, Josh Cochran and Sophia Dawson.
10. Sharks Pool Club
Rather than hit the billiards in a crowded dive bar, a new service called Sharks Pool Club lets you book a private room and table online. You can then show up to one of the mansion-style rooms with a key code that will let you in, no human contact required. Once there, you can play your own music, BYOB and have a fun night out with your significant other, a potential match or a group of friends that you’ve formed a pod with.
11. McCarren Hotel's new tropical rooftop bar
Talk Story, the new rooftop bar at The McCarren Hotel is one to remember this fall when you’re yearning to travel or duck out from cooler New York nights. The cocktail list is filled with cheeky-named drinks such as Shisho & Sunbeams (vodka, fino sherry, shiso, honeydew, dry vermouth), and and Skinny Dip (el governor Pisco, yuzu, watermelon, lime leaf, and egg white).
12. 'Purple Rain' drive-in movie-Broadway hybrid
Prince's classic semi-autobiographical 1984 film, Purple Rain, which features one of the best soundtracks in pop history, will be shown on the big screen. Talented live performers will step in at key moments, accompanied by a live eight-piece band, to supply live musical performances of numbers including "Let's Go Crazy," "Darling Nikki" and "I Would Die 4 U." The in-person cast includes American Idol semifinalist Aaron Marcellus as Prince's alter ego, the Kid, Broadway ensembler Nick Rashad Burroughs as his rival Morris, and Lenesha “Sister” Randolph (a Grammy nominee for her work with Robert Randolph and the Family Band) as Mother. Purple Rain be on at 7pm on Thursdays through Sundays from October 15 through October 25.
13. Live Axe
Live Axe, which just opened in Soho, is Manhattan’s first axe-throwing bar with a modern Viking theme where you can sip innovative cocktails before taking your turn attempting to hit the bull’s eye. The first floor has seven enclosed cages with axe-throwing lanes and three more cages are located in a more private space downstairs, where there's also a private bar. You’ll be surrounded by graffiti murals, a DJ booth on the mezzanine and black leather sofas.
14. Jackson Pollock's largest painting at the Guggenheim
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum officially reopened its doors on Saturday after six long months of closure with three major shows, including a Jackson Pollock exhibit that features a mural that hasn't been shown in NYC in more than 20 years.
"Mural," as it simply called, hasn't been shown in New York in more than 20 years. It's about 20 feet wide and 8 feet tall—the largest of Pollock's works.
15. Live music at these NYC piano bars
Several beloved local cabaret venues have found a way to stay within the city's health guidelines while providing New Yorkers with the in-person music they crave—with live musicians playing for audiences that are safely seated outdoors. Ticketed concerts remain prohibited, but these performances are technically incidental music: They provide background ambiance at restaurants and bars. And for as long as the weather will permit it—or even beyond that, knowing New Yorkers—it can be a special experience.
16. Comforting words and pizza for $1
One of NYC’s most inventive ‘za spots, Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Williamsburg, is now offering an enticing item on a new portion of its menu called “Positive Reinforcement.” For $1, your delivery driver will look you straight in the eyes and tell you: “EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OK AND YOU’RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN.”
17. Photoville 2020
New York City's five boroughs will be home to more than 60 incredible photography exhibits this fall as part of the annual Photoville Festival. Usually taking place just in Brooklyn Bridge Park for two weeks each year (around the corner from Time Out Market New York!), each exhibit will be completely free to view and spaced out so that taking in a bit of culture in your neighborhood can be safely done.
18. The best outdoor art in NYC right now
Check out our recommendations for the absolute best outdoor art to see around New York City this fall and winter.
19. A secluded rooftop whiskey lounge
A whiskey lounge will open on Thursday nights in o.d.o by ODO at The Westerly beginning October 1st.
20. Stand up comedy on a Brooklyn rooftop
Laugh out loud at a line up of comics while lounging on a Brooklyn rooftop. Lucas Connolly, David Piccolomini, and Brittany Cardwell (whose credits include Comedy Central, Fallon, and The Daily Show!) are hosting The Tiny Cupboard's Brooklyn rooftop. They operate as a DIY rooftop comedy club, and do about 15 shows a week (3-4 shows per day) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
21. Interactive Talk Show with Secret Loft
Delve into the seedy underworld of film noir as Secret Loft co-founders Ariel and Alex interview "hardboiled detectives" and "femme fatales" to crack NYC's toughest cases during this interactive comedy talk show. Join on Secret Loft's Instagram Live, @secretloftnyc or watch on Twitch, twitch.tv/secretloft.
Looking for more things to do?
The best things to do in the fall in NYC
Fall in NYC is everything you could hope for in a season. First, the city gets delightfully spooky for Halloween. With thrilling Halloween events and Halloween festivals happening in every borough, it’s easy to get in the spirit of things! Aside from pumpkins and funky costumes though, you can keep the autumn excitement going by leaf peeping around the city, warming up with whiskey, parades, virtual parties and so much more. Autumn in NYC is tough to match!
NYC events in October 2020
'Tis the season to get spooky! But beyond the best Halloween events, but there are also plenty of other awesome NYC events in October 2020. Use our events calendar to plan the quintessential month for leaf peeping and spotting fall foliage, pumpkin picking and more things to do in fall.
Kick off fall with some epic cultural events, you don't want to miss happening like Open House New York, Oktoberfest and new haunted pop-up drive throughs.
RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar for 2020
The best Halloween events for 2020 in NYC
2020 has been scary enough, but we're throwing the spookiness into high gear for Halloween this month. Typically, October is filled with costumed parties, jump scares at haunted houses, corn mazes and parades, but this year will be a little different. For one, the Village Halloween Parade is canceled, and it's likely most of the city's regularly scheduled scary haunts will be as well given the current pandemic. That being said, there are still quite a few things still taking place, and with Halloween (finally) taking place on a Saturday, it'll be easier to celebrate. Don't bother breaking out your sewing kit, New York's greatest Halloween stores have plenty of options to make you look really spooky. Make sure to check out our NYC events in October too for even more activities to finish off the month in killer spirits.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Halloween in NYC
NYC events calendar for 2020
Want to know what’s happening in New York today, this weekend or in the coming months? Use our NYC events calendar 2020 as your guide to find the best things to do in the fall, winter and spring. Major events to look forward to this time of year include The Village Halloween Parade, Oktoberfest and the best places to see fall foliage in the city. Ready to unleash your inner culture vulture? Peep our top picks for the best art shows and concerts this year. All you need to do is buy the tickets!