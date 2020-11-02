The best things to do in NYC this week, includes ice skating at Winter Village, seeing ARTECHOUSE's new digital art and more

If you're looking for the best things to do in NYC this week or even today, there are tons of options (so long as you can social distance and wear a mask). Get out and explore the city in cooler temperatures this week, by ice skating at Bryant Park's Winter Village, fitting in some culture at The Met's Costume Institute exhibit, "About Time," or getting immersed in ARTECHOUSE's new digital art exhibit, "Celestial." For more ideas, scroll down to see this week's best things to do in NYC.

