Winter Village Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Colin Miller

The best things to do in NYC this week

The best things to do in NYC this week, includes ice skating at Winter Village, seeing ARTECHOUSE's new digital art and more

By Shaye Weaver and Collier Sutter
If you're looking for the best things to do in NYC this week or even today, there are tons of options (so long as you can social distance and wear a mask). Get out and explore the city in cooler temperatures this week, by ice skating at Bryant Park's Winter Village, fitting in some culture at The Met's Costume Institute exhibit, "About Time," or getting immersed in ARTECHOUSE's new digital art exhibit, "Celestial." For more ideas, scroll down to see this week's best things to do in NYC.

Best things to do in NYC this week

Winter Village at Bryant Park
Winter Village at Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay Photography

1. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Things to do Markets and fairs
Halloween won't even be over this year when New Yorkers' favorite winter festivity begins.
The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park returns on October 30 with its holiday festivities, shopping and food. Its 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink that's free to use (if you bring your own skates) is the highlight, while about 60 shopping and food kiosks are there to peruse—all at one of the best NYC parks. This year will be slightly different given new health and safety protocols, but this guide contains all the information you need to know, including when the market officially opens (and closes) to the public. Get ready to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year!
Read more
A scene from Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette," with Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna in the title roles
A scene from Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette," with Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna in the title roles
Photograph: Ken Howard

2. The Metropolitan Opera's Mozart, Handel, Gounod and Wagner

News Theater & Performance

From November 2 through November 8, the Met begins a two-week survey of the art form with works from the 18th and 19th centuries, from Handel and Mozart to Gounod and Wagner. All but one of this weeks offerings were originally broadcast as part of the company's popular Live in HD series.

Each opera becomes available on the Met's website at 7:30pm EST (12:30am GMT) and remains there until 6:30pm EST the next evening. The productions can also be viewed on multiple devices by means of the Met Opera on Demand app. A full schedule for Week 34 of the Met's streaming series is here.

 

Read more
#WallofLies
#WallofLies
Photograph: Phillip Buehler

3. A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump's lies

News City Life

Well, Donald Trump finally got his wall.

As we barrel ahead toward election day, a new installation put up in Soho takes 20,000 false and misleading statements from President Trump and fashions them together to create a massive, 100-foot long mural full of his quotes. (The lies included in the piece were all documented and fact-checked by The Washington Post.)

 

The thousands of lies included in the installation are helpfully categorized by color-coded topics. All the greatest hits are there including Russia, Coronavirus, Ukraine, Taxes, Immigration and more. Check out the new public artwork for yourself.

Read more
Showfields workout classes
Showfields workout classes
Photograph: DanceBody and Fhitting Room

4. Outdoor fitness at Showfields

SHOWFIELDS has offered up its outdoor terrace to Fhitting Room and DanceBody for weekly in-person (and livestreamed) workout classes.

Fhitting Room will deliver HIIT and strength fitness classes that deliver total body workouts while DanceBody does both dance-inspired cardio and sculpt interval sets and Sculpt classes.

 

 

About Time: Fashion and Duration
About Time: Fashion and Duration
Photograph: Courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art

5. "About Time: Fashion and Duration" at The Met Museum

News Art

Time has escaped us this year, but The Metropolitan Museum of Art is still marking time, moment by moment, in what is the most-anticipated exhibition of the year.

The Costume Institute's exhibit, "About Time: Fashion and Duration" takes a deep dive into 150 years of fashion history (from 1870 to present day) for the museum's 150th anniversary. The visually stunning show, sponsored by Louis Vuitton, finally opens to the public on Thursday after six months of postponement, further highlighting the exhibition's focus—the passage of time and its linear but cyclical nature.

The Met called on actresses Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore (all who starred in The Hours) to recite passages from Virginia Woolf's Orlando: A Biography, about a young noble who time travels by living for more than 300 years but changes gender, finishing life as a modern woman writer. The excerpts are played on a loop through the exhibit.

Read more
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Brewery

6. Brooklyn Brewery

Bars Breweries Williamsburg

Williamsburg's Brooklyn Brewery tasting room is back open on (Thurs/Fri 4-8 pm, Sat/Sun 2-8 pm) for tastings of its newest releases: Halfling (a session pilsner); Palenque (sour ale with zesty key limes and a touch of salt); and the Butterfly Photobomb (a hoppy, lush, hazy double IPA with notes for freshly peeled tangerines coconut milk and sweet passionfruit, and Sabro hops.)

100% of proceeds from the sale of this beer go to the North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and their work delivering masks, hot meals, groceries and more to people in our neighborhood impacted by COVID-19. 

Read more
Book online
Artechouse celestial
Artechouse celestial
Photograph: Courtesy ARTECHOUSE

7. 'Celestial' at ARTECHOUSE

Art ARTECHOUSE, Chelsea

Pantone's Color of the Year (Classic Blue) is at the center of ARTECHOUSE's latest multimedia exhibit—"Celestial." Visitors to the underground attraction will be taken on a "journey beyond the skies."  Classic Blue, according to Pantone, brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. The new installation aim to do the same through sights, sounds and sensations.

“During these unprecedented times as a society we have found ourselves in a new state of existence. Before 2020 even began, Pantone selected Classic Blue as the color of the year because they saw it as the hue to sustain us during a time of change,” said Sandro Keserelidze, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. “2020 ended up bringing changes no one expected, making the hue of Classic Blue, and the qualities it represents, more relatable now than ever before. We couldn’t think of a more timeless and timely theme to end the year and launch a new chapter of experiences.”

Read more
President Trump Chris Santa Maria
President Trump Chris Santa Maria
Photograph: Courtesy Chris Santa Maria

8. President Trump collage

Artist Chris Santa Maria's monumental collage work “PRESIDENT TRUMP” (2016 – 2020) is on display in a window at Jim Kempner Fine Art (10th Avenue and 23rd Street).  The mural documents the media environment surrounding Trump’s four years as president and reflects how we consume news and imagery that both repulses and compels. 

It's like a "Where's Waldo" situation, where the viewer should take their time looking at all the pieces to find new moments. The collage includes photos showing the rise of the alt-right, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Hilary Clinton’s election loss, deconstructed iconography of flags and presidential crests, popular culture icons, religious iconography, Vladimir Putin, the Black Lives Matter movement, and anatomical details of President Trump. Trump is surrounded by the pastoral landscape of country club golf courses, towering over a chaotic assemblage of imagery representing American transgression, superiority, and entertainment while Trump is an all-devouring colossus, grabbing and smashing everything in his path.

The work will be on view through November 21, 2020.

Industry City Chris & B by Lauren McKanzie
Industry City Chris & B by Lauren McKanzie
Photograph: Courtesy Industry City

9. Free self-guided art tours at Industry City

Art Industry City, Greenwood

Industry City just unveiled five new murals and launched a free walking tour that covers all 14 in its collection, including the acclaimed full-façade mural by Camile Walala. Visitors will be directed across three courtyards that'll highlight the newest pieces that were inspired by issues in 2020—quarantine, the pandemic, gender, and racial equality. With phone in hand, anyone can scan on-site QR codes to get curation notes and follow this tour map. The new murals at Industry City include pieces from three local Brooklyn-based artists, Scott Albrecht, Josh Cochran and Sophia Dawson.

 

 

Read more
Sharks Pool Club
Sharks Pool Club
Image: Courtesy Sharks Pool Club

10. Sharks Pool Club

Things to do Williamsburg

Rather than hit the billiards in a crowded dive bar, a new service called Sharks Pool Club lets you book a private room and table online. You can then show up to one of the mansion-style rooms with a key code that will let you in, no human contact required. Once there, you can play your own music, BYOB and have a fun night out with your significant other, a potential match or a group of friends that you’ve formed a pod with.

Read more
nyc
nyc
Courtesy Talk Story

11. McCarren Hotel's new tropical rooftop bar

News Drinking

Talk Story, the new rooftop bar at The McCarren Hotel is one to remember this fall when you’re yearning to travel or duck out from cooler New York nights. The cocktail list is filled with cheeky-named drinks such as Shisho & Sunbeams (vodka, fino sherry, shiso, honeydew, dry vermouth), and and Skinny Dip (el governor Pisco, yuzu, watermelon, lime leaf, and egg white).

Read more
Aaron Marcellus in Purple Rain at Radial Park
Aaron Marcellus in Purple Rain at Radial Park
Photograph: Tricia Baron

12. 'Purple Rain' drive-in movie-Broadway hybrid

News Theater & Performance

Prince's classic semi-autobiographical 1984 film, Purple Rain, which features one of the best soundtracks in pop history, will be shown on the big screen. Talented live performers will step in at key moments, accompanied by a live eight-piece band, to supply live musical performances of numbers including "Let's Go Crazy," "Darling Nikki" and "I Would Die 4 U." The in-person cast includes American Idol semifinalist Aaron Marcellus as Prince's alter ego, the Kid, Broadway ensembler Nick Rashad Burroughs as his rival Morris, and Lenesha “Sister” Randolph (a Grammy nominee for her work with Robert Randolph and the Family Band) as Mother. Purple Rain be on at 7pm on Thursdays through Sundays from October 15 through October 25. 

 

Read more
Live Axe
Live Axe
Photograph: Courtesy of Live Axe

13. Live Axe

News Drinking

Live Axe, which just opened in Soho, is Manhattan’s first axe-throwing bar with a modern Viking theme where you can sip innovative cocktails before taking your turn attempting to hit the bull’s eye. The first floor has seven enclosed cages with axe-throwing lanes and three more cages are located in a more private space downstairs, where there's also a private bar. You’ll be surrounded by graffiti murals, a DJ booth on the mezzanine and black leather sofas.

Read more
Solomon R. Guggenheim, New York City, NYC, museum
Solomon R. Guggenheim, New York City, NYC, museum
Photograph: Shutterstock

14. Jackson Pollock's largest painting at the Guggenheim

News Art

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum officially reopened its doors on Saturday after six long months of closure with three major shows, including a Jackson Pollock exhibit that features a mural that hasn't been shown in NYC in more than 20 years.

"Mural," as it simply called, hasn't been shown in New York in more than 20 years. It's about 20 feet wide and 8 feet tall—the largest of Pollock's works. 

 

Read more
Don't Tell Mama sign
Don't Tell Mama sign
Photograph: Courtesy Don't Tell Mama

15. Live music at these NYC piano bars

News Theater & Performance

Several beloved local cabaret venues have found a way to stay within the city's health guidelines while providing New Yorkers with the in-person music they crave—with live musicians playing for audiences that are safely seated outdoors. Ticketed concerts remain prohibited, but these performances are technically incidental music: They provide background ambiance at restaurants and bars. And for as long as the weather will permit it—or even beyond that, knowing New Yorkers—it can be a special experience.

 

Read more
Vinnie's
Vinnie's
Photograph: Courtesy Vinnie's/Sean Berthiaume

16. Comforting words and pizza for $1

News Eating

 

One of NYC’s most inventive ‘za spots, Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Williamsburg, is now offering an enticing item on a new portion of its menu called “Positive Reinforcement.” For $1, your delivery driver will look you straight in the eyes and tell you: “EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OK AND YOU’RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN.” 

Read more
Photoville
Photoville
Photograph: Courtesy Alan Winslow

17. Photoville 2020

News Art

New York City's five boroughs will be home to more than 60 incredible photography exhibits this fall as part of the annual Photoville Festival. Usually taking place just in Brooklyn Bridge Park for two weeks each year (around the corner from Time Out Market New York!), each exhibit will be completely free to view and spaced out so that taking in a bit of culture in your neighborhood can be safely done. 

 

Read more
nyc
nyc
Courtesy The Tiny Cupboard

20. Stand up comedy on a Brooklyn rooftop

Laugh out loud at a line up of comics while lounging on a Brooklyn rooftop. Lucas Connolly, David Piccolomini, and Brittany Cardwell (whose credits include Comedy Central, Fallon, and The Daily Show!) are hosting The Tiny Cupboard's Brooklyn rooftop. They operate as a DIY rooftop comedy club, and do about 15 shows a week (3-4 shows per day) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 

secret loft
secret loft
Photograph: Courtesy Secret Loft

21. Interactive Talk Show with Secret Loft

Comedy Various locations, Hell's Kitchen

Delve into the seedy underworld of film noir as Secret Loft co-founders Ariel and Alex interview "hardboiled detectives" and "femme fatales" to crack NYC's toughest cases during this interactive comedy talk show. Join on Secret Loft's Instagram Live, @secretloftnyc or watch on Twitch, twitch.tv/secretloft.

Read more

Looking for more things to do?

Fall in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best things to do in the fall in NYC

Things to do

Fall in NYC is everything you could hope for in a season. First, the city gets delightfully spooky for Halloween. With thrilling Halloween events and Halloween festivals happening in every borough, it’s easy to get in the spirit of things! Aside from pumpkins and funky costumes though, you can keep the autumn excitement going by leaf peeping around the city, warming up with whiskey, parades, virtual parties and so much more. Autumn in NYC is tough to match!

Read more
Central Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC events in October 2020

Things to do

'Tis the season to get spooky! But beyond the best Halloween events, but there are also plenty of other awesome NYC events in October 2020. Use our events calendar to plan the quintessential month for leaf peeping and spotting fall foliage, pumpkin picking and more things to do in fall.

Kick off fall with some epic cultural events, you don't want to miss happening like Open House New York, Oktoberfest and new haunted pop-up drive throughs.

 

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar for 2020

Read more
Green-Wood Cemetery performance
Photograph: Courtesy Green-Wood Cemetery/Maike Shulz

The best Halloween events for 2020 in NYC

Things to do

2020 has been scary enough, but we're throwing the spookiness into high gear for Halloween this month. Typically, October is filled with costumed parties, jump scares at haunted houses, corn mazes and parades, but this year will be a little different. For one, the Village Halloween Parade is canceled, and it's likely most of the city's regularly scheduled scary haunts will be as well given the current pandemic. That being said, there are still quite a few things still taking place, and with Halloween (finally) taking place on a Saturday, it'll be easier to celebrate. Don't bother breaking out your sewing kit, New York's greatest Halloween stores have plenty of options to make you look really spooky. Make sure to check out our NYC events in October too for even more activities to finish off the month in killer spirits. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Halloween in NYC

Read more
Fall in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Loic Lagarde

NYC events calendar for 2020

Things to do

Want to know what’s happening in New York today, this weekend or in the coming months? Use our NYC events calendar 2020 as your guide to find the best things to do in the fall, winter and spring. Major events to look forward to this time of year include The Village Halloween Parade, Oktoberfest and the best places to see fall foliage in the city. Ready to unleash your inner culture vulture? Peep our top picks for the best art shows and concerts this year. All you need to do is buy the tickets!

Read more
