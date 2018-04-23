20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 23

Make Trouble: Cecile Richards Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center; 7pm; $25

Upon the release of her new memoir, Make Trouble, the Streicker Center is hosting Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards for a discussion of the book, the outpouring of activism since the 2016 election, the future of women’s reproductive rights, and her years “making trouble and organizing for change.”

#ADULTING with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos The Bell House; 8pm; $10

Prize gem of New Jersey Michelle Buteau and witty wonder Jordan Carlos invite Julie Goldman, Ashley Nicole Black, Mike Kosta and a surprise guest to give their most questionable advice on being a grown-up at this redoubtable night of comedy.

Shania Taub Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 7pm; $20 plus $12 minimum

Accomplished piano songstress and theater composer Taub, whose wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It, shares new material in her latest Joe's Pub set. Though her musicianship sometimes outstrips her lyrics, there's no doubt she's a rising talent.

Tue 24

That Was Fantastic: A Variety Show New Women Space; 8pm; free

Join comedian and writer Amy Zimmer and a host of powerful women comics and performers for this lit variety show. This time, Zimmer welcomes Ziwe Fumudoh, Morgan Bassichis, Michelle De Swarte and Muna Mire to the New Women Space stage.

The Path to Enlightenment: Dai Ajari Ryojun Japan Society; 6:30pm; $14

Dai Ajari Ryojun Shionuma has completed the Omine Thousand Day Circumambulation Practice (a thousand-day trek up and down Japan's Mt. Omine) and the Four Deprivations (nine days without food, water, sleep, or even lying down). You better believe he came out of those experiences with something to say. Show up to this Japan Society talk to hear it.’

Can I Ask You Something? Strong Rope Brewery; 7pm; free

Fireball performer Nadia Pinder takes throne at this twisted take on the talk show format, at which performers and characters jump between sets and hilarious, nonsensical talk on the couch. Pinder is joined in April by Emily Winter, Ashley Brooke Roberts, David Jacobs, Darian Lusk and guest co-host Mallory Muratore.

STEVIE Our Wicked Lady; 8pm; free

Very campy hexes abound at this redoubtable night of free comedy, consecrated in honor of supreme witch Stevie Nicks. Hosts Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky summon their funniest friends to join in— with guests Peter Smith, Gary Richardson and Nour Hadidi hitting the stage at this month's edition. Worship your new dark overlords!

Wed 25

POP! A Bingo Party Parklife; 7pm; free

Not all bingo players are created equal. For those of us with a particular predilection for pop culture, this delicious night of catty geek revelry hosted by comedian Bobby Hankinson provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. You better work for the March edition, which covers the lip-syncs, death drops and double-crosses of RuPaul's Drag Race. Study up on your NYC queens now.

Piper Weiss Reading You All Grow Up and Leave Me Books Are Magic; 7:30pm; free

Part memoir and part true crime story, Piper Weiss's new book recounts her childhood tennis instructor's attempt in 1993 to kidnap one of his 17-year-old students, the subsequent discovery of his "Cabin of Horrors" in the Adirondacks and the psychological effects that have rippled through her life ever since.

An Evening with Colm Toibin and Carys Davies Murmrr; 7:30pm; $20–$25

Brooklyn author Colm Tóibín and Frank O'Connor Short Story Award–winner Carys Davies sit down at Murmrr to chat about their latest works, House of Names and West, respectively. Stick around after the discussion to grab their signatures.

Ruby’s World MX Gallery; 8:30pm; suggested admission $10

Ruby McCollister goes for broke at this wild mash-up comedy show, featuring monologues, stand-up, guest performances, acceptance speeches and a fully fabulous wardrobe. Join the maverick stage presence on this twisty, gonzo journey through the annals of showbusiness.

Irish Arts Center Gala Concert Symphone Space; 7:45pm; $75–$125

The spellbinding Irish cabaret star Camille O'Sullivan is among the entertainers at this gala concert. Other performers include trad favorites Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill, singer-songwriter Declan O'Rourke, actor Liam Neeson and poet Paul Muldoon.

Surfer Blood Union Pool; 8pm; $20

These Floridians play catchy indie rock lined with light reverb, hooky guitars and, yes, surf stylings. The band released a new album last year, Snowdonia, but despite its frosty title and cover art, the tunes meander through all the same summery stylings.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Brooklyn Steel; 9pm; $30

The new album, Sex & Food, from the groovesome quartet led by New Zealander Ruban Nielson purveys all the same colorful ’60s-style psychedelic rock we've come to expect, bearing shades of the Kinks and the Zombies, as well as latter-day torchbearers such as Dungen.

Thu 26

Eco Fashion Show Meditation Gallery 151; 6pm; free

Meditate in style (or, perhaps, on it) at this hybrid event where models sport designer Inga-Lena's pieces and spiritual teacher Biet Simkin leads a Center of the Cyclone meditation. R.S.V.P. at consciouscityguide.com. Refreshments—and enlightenment—served.

Ariana & the Rose: Light + Space House of Yes; 9pm; $15–$25

Serve a galactic disco gown worthy of Barbarella and Xanadu at this party thrown by synth-pop stars Ariana & the Rose. Be ready for spontaneous theater, cosmic costumes and glitter, oh so much glitter.

Stacey Abrams: Minoristy Leader The Strand Bookstore; 7:30pm; $5–$27

Politician, businesswoman and all-around badass Stacey Abrams—who may soon become the nation's first female African American governor—dicusses her long journey to success and offers advice to women and people of color who are working to climb the ranks.

Louisa, Requested The Duplex; 9:30pm; $10, at the door $15, plus two-drink minmum

Since 2014, brilliant stage sweetheart and total multihyphenate Lulu Krause has donned the guise of Louisa, a faded Broadway siren who still rules the Duplex stage. Along with pianist Frank Spitznagel, Louisa belts out classic numbers from her repertoire—all of which happen to be completely improvised off of audience suggestion. Witness the ageless marvel as she goes off-book and off the rails once again.

B-SIDES: A Comedy Show and Screening Halyards; 8pm; free, suggested donation $15

Join Becca Beberaggi at this screening event for her hilarious new comedy series B-Sides. She's joined for the night by co-director Jonah Levine, host Matt Hunziker, Tim Barnes, Between Two Bushes, Arti Gollapudi and Veronica Garza.

Truth Serum Q.E.D.; 9pm; $7

The hilarious Zoe Yellen turns her late night talk show into a wild, drunkenly comedy get down, with drinking games, sketches and stand-up every month. For the April edition, she welcomes Alex Fossella, Yaari Tal, Julian Williams, Shannon Burke, Orli Matlow and Suzanna Ramos to play.