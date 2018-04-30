20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 30

Women of Letters City Winery; 7pm; $20–$40

This literary salon invites notable women writers and performers to air their dirty laundry in the form of personal letters crafted just for the occasion. The “A Letter to My Sorry-Not-Sorry” edition features Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca, critic Margo Jefferson, author Alexandra Kleeman, singer Molly Pope, comedian Shalewa Sharpe and writer Jennifer Wright.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this week

Pratt Shows 2018 Pratt Institute; 9am; free

With more than 20 events, presentations, and exhibitions, including fine art installations, film screenings, readings and trade shows, explore Pratt Shows 2018 during the Pratt Institute’s curated showcase from the 2018 graduating class. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Shaw Songs! A Festive Cabaret Evening The Players Club; 7pm; $35

Gingold Theatrical Group's beloved Project Shaw series departs from its usual mandate—staged readings of every play by George Bernard Shaw—for an evening of songs that the Bearded One might have enjoyed. Expect to hear Gilbert and Sullivan, Rodgers and Hart, Noel Coward and Cole Porter. The lineup of performers includes Ed Dixon, Jeff Harnar, Christine Pedi, Jon Weber, Lauren Worsham, Karen Ziemba and violin virtuoso Aaron Weinstein.

Riverdale Live The Duplex; 9:30pm; $10, at the door $15 plus two-drink minimum

The endlessly cheerful duo of Sophie Santos and John Trowbridge make a loving tribute to the high camp, hot bodies and hard aesthetic of the CW's dark Archie Comics adaptation. To prove their knowledge of the lovers of Kevin Keller, South Side Serpents and other Riverdale characters, Santos and Trowbridge will take on nearly every role from the series' cast. Hide your secret love-children and six-pack abs now—none will be spared from this satire.

Pills, Pills, Pills! Union Hall; 8pm; $8, at the door $10

Nobody said the life of a comedian would be easy. The bold duo of Anita Flores and Natalie Wall invites a diverse crew of comics—including Josh Gondelman, Karolena Theresa, Calvin Cato and Lauren Brickman—to share hilarious stories involving all sorts of medication.

Audio Visual UCBEast; 7:30pm; $9

Real-life couple and very funny duo Lisa Kleinman and Casey Jost wheel in the old AV projector for an unhinged series of hilarious multimedia sets, stand-up, character acts and beyond from their most charming buddies.

The Skivvies Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $30, VIP $60

Actor-singers Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd) and Nick Cearley (Altar Boyz) get in their undies to offer stripped-down versions of pop songs, with multiple Broadway guest stars sharing their talents in the flesh. Guests at their April 30 show include Dan Amboyer, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Claybourne Elder, Christian Dante White, Tamika Lawrence, Kate Rockwell, Isabel Santiago and Wayne Wilcox.

Tue 1

Breakout Artist Comedy Series: Catherine Cohen Carolines on Broadway; 7:30pm; $16.50

Gay men adore her. Women comics live to work with her. And we give you just one minute before you're melting the god-given stage presence of Catherine Cohen. Every month, the musical comedy maven fuses self-deprecation and raw confidence into her shows Cabernet Cabaret and It's A Guy Thing. Now, Cohen invites new fans to worship at her altar at this night of catchy original songs, upsetting characters and sweet social commentary. She's joined at the piano by her ride-or-die musical companion Henry Koperski.

The Poetry Brothel: Dungeon House of Yes; 8pm; $20–$75

House of Yes transforms into a literary bordello at this sultry event featuring burlesque, vaudeville, aerial performances, tarot and palm readings, handmade jewelry, live sketching and more. While lounging on beds and chaise lounges, poets offer their works throughout the evening, seducing you with the spoken word.

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously-produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize. Get ready to laugh—and groan.

As If! Comedy Rebecca’s; 7:30pm; free

Anya Volz, Claire Parker and Blair Dawson team up every week for this totally nostalgic ’90s comedy show, featuring reminiscences on slap bracelets and jelly pens, trivia on cultural artifacts from Buffy to Xena, prize giveaways, and, of course, excellent stand-up. On April 24, catch Leif Enoksen, Jess Reed, Grace Canaan, Casey McGowan and Sam Taggart. On May 1, see David Britton, Tracy McClendon, Emily Wilson, Carolyn Busa and John Rosenberger.

Grandbaby Baby Grand; 8pm; free

Join Mary Cella, Cara Weinberger and Brian Bahe on Tuesdays for their weekly hangout at karaoke bar Baby Grand. After catching a free round of sets from borough favorites, stick around for drunken songs and popcorn with the comics.

Wed 2

Marcia Gay Harden: The Seasons of My Mother Strand Book Store; 7pm; $26, includes signed copy or $15 gift card

The seasoned actress looks back on her mother's passion for Ikebana, Japanese flower arrangement, in her new memoir.

Justin Vivian Bond: Boys in the Trees Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $35, plus $12 minimum

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and subversive queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers: part transgender den parent, part cultural assassin, part offhand Cassandra. The alt-cabaret superstar's latest Joe's Pub set branches out to the "masc rock and teen lust" of male singers.

Twin Shadow Music Hall of Williamsburg; 8pm; $30

Since George Lewis Jr. first introduced himself to the public as north Brooklyn’s one-man laptop act, he’s added a live band to the fray and made for a bona fide Prince-inspired endeavor with slick dance ballads—that is to say, it’s awesome. His new full-length, Caer, is his most fully realized vision yet, so be ready to move to sparkly jams.

No Age + Behavior Brooklyn Bazaar; 9pm; $15

After this L.A. noise-punk outfit released its minimal An Object in 2013, the band decided to sit back, slow down and take a look around. Five years later, No Age has returned with a thoroughly enjoyable—and quite accessible—new album on Drag City, Snares Like a Haircut. It's a hearty dose of propulsive, anthemic rock and a worthy addition to the duo's already glowing catalogue. The tunes will make for an invigorating show.

Soccer Mommy Elsewhere; 8pm; $12–$16

Soccer Mommy is the stage name of singer-guitarist Sophie Allison. On her debut album, Clean, the songs resonate with the pop-infused stylings of late ’90s/early aughts alt-rock: simple yet highly effective for their head-on emotional lyrics and memorable hooks. Reactions to her recent festival shows suggest she’s about to break worldwide—don’t miss the chance to catch her in this intimate setting.

Thu 3

Whitewalling: Art, Race & Protest in 3 Acts Brooklyn Museum; 7pm; $16

Aruna D’Souza launches his new book, which examines three critical periods in American art between 1969 through the present. He's joined for talks and readings by Devin Kenny, Lorraine O’Grady and Catherine Morris.

Fridge Art Fair Nu Hotel; 1pm; free

The quirky, dog-friendly fair returns for its sixth edition. This year boasts a David Bowie tribute, a screening of a new doc following the life of NYC drag icon Sweetie, a Tonya Harding "Celebrities on Ice" video lounge, 25 paintings of famous TV pets by Eric Ginsburg and much more.

Hot Boss: Happy Hour Peoples Improve Theater; 7:30pm; $8

Stand-ups, musical improvisers, sketch teams and dance troupes entertain the afterwork set at this career-oriented comedy show. Once the guest acts have called it a day, the Hot Boss troupe invites an audience member onstage to share their hobbies, so be ready to show off—and poke fun at—your extracurriculars.