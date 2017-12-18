20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 18

Mobile Mondays! Holiday Jam with Rockin Rob & Chuck The Bowery Electric; 10pm; $10

This long-running, all-vinyl night aims to preserve NYC's robust nightlife culture with dope DJs spinning a wide range of pop, funk, disco, calypso, soul and beyond. Join host Rebecca Lynn for this special holiday edition, featuring DJs Operator Emz, Joseph Carvello, Natasha Diggs, Just Blaze, misbehaviour and $$$ Mike.

30 Rock Trivia McGarry’s; 8pm; free, $16 food and drink minimum

Actor announcement: Gather a team of up to four nerds, and show off how much you know about Mickey Rourke’s catamaran, Sabor de Soledad potato chips and innoventing at this event for fans who still cleave to Tina Fey’s sitcom-within-a-sitcom masterpiece. You better hit Netflix and study up on all 138 episodes of the landmark comedy series, or you might feel the righteous lash of the Pranksmen.

Morrison Motel Cornelia Street Cafe; 8:30pm; $25

Stop by for a night at John Morrison's stand-up show, where you'll find killer drink specials and a game assembly of comedians ready to bring the house down. This month, check out sets from Jessica Kirson, Matt Ruby, Cory Jarvis, Ellen Karis, Jim Mendrinos and Taffy Jaffe.

#Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos Union Hall; 8pm; $10

Prize gem of New Jersey Michelle Buteau and witty wonder Jordan Carlos invite Abbi Jacobson, Eliot Glazer and Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino to give their most questionable advice on being a grown-up at this dope night of comedy.

Comedy Fundraiser for the ACLU The Town Hall; 8pm; $35–$60

Some of our favorite comics take over the Town Hall to support the vital work of the ACLU—American Civil Liberties Union—as it faces battles over net neutrality, immigrants' rights and employment protection for LGBTQ Americans. John Early—formerly of Showgasm, currently killing it on Search Party—sets a droll tone as host of the night and welcomes Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong and Kyle Mooney, along with recent alumna Vanessa Bayer, to the stage. Other attendees include SNL writers Jeremy Beiler and Julio Torres, the wonderfully deranged Jon Glaser and musical guest Robbie Fulks.

Holiday Singing from our Freaking Hearts Club Cumming; 7pm; $15

If an alien civilization were to rob Earth of its entire library of Christmas songs, Matteo Lane and Henry Koperski would be able to reconstruct nearly the entire bastion from memory. The musical comedy multihyphenates join SNL's Melissa Villaseñor at merry East Village cultural hub Club Cumming for a night of over-the-top tributes to Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Liza Minnelli by the piano. Proceeds benefit the True Colors Fund, which supports homeless LGBTQ youth.

Tue 19

Moonstruck - 30th Anniversary Screening Museum of the Moving Image; 7pm; $20

Cher won the Best Actress statuette for her work in Jewison's charming 1987 rom-com, but Nicolas Cage’s manic performance as her bitter, one-handed suitor (“But that wasn’t Johnny’s fault.” “I don’t care! I ain’t no freakin’ monument to justice!”) is what sticks in the memory. The Museum of the Moving Image honors the movie with a screening, followed by a conversation with the film's writer, John Patrick Shanley.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Yacht Party Hornblower Cruises & Events Pier 15; 6:30pm; $35

Shake the dust off your most atrocious winter attire and get ready to rock a holiday classic: the ugly sweater! Hop aboard Hornblower's luxury yacht to celebrate the wacky tradition to a backdrop of holiday tunes, winter cocktails, passed appetizers and stunning views of the NYC skyline. Round up your holiday squad, raid your grandma’s closet and join us on December 19 for the ugliest of soirées!

It’s Not Personal presents Tiny Little Love Triumphs New Women Space; 7pm; $5 suggested donation

It's Not Personal, a global anthology on dating, sex, relationships and self-love, returns to New Women space for a special storytelling event with performances from more than a dozen local talents. Writers and poets will share their work about how they found victory in love—no matter what that love may be. Take advantage of the cash bar and free pizza! Donations go toward Girls Write Now, a nonprofit which helps high school girls harness their creative voices and professional writing skills.

The Most Beautiful Boy In The World Chongo-Bongos Thru The Bible UCBEast; 7:30pm; $9

We don't know much about the plot of this batshit journey through the Old Testament, but with Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha and Peter Smith at the helm, we can assure you it will be utterly outrageously, possibly satanic and definitely hilarious. Honig and Stonoha form two parts of the furiously funny female furies Three Busy Debras, and Smith has emerged over the last two years as the city's most promising stage and video shapeshifter. They bring a live dog and a vast vocabulary of gibberish to this Comedy Central Corporate Retreat holiday special.

Paige Turner’s Christmas Carol Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe; 9:30pm; $22–$35 plus $20 minimum

Drag sweetheart Turner makes the Yuletide extra gay with a spirited holiday show.

Wed 20

420: The Musical - Christmas Special Kraine Theater; 7pm, 9:30pm; $20

John Kehoe and Co. present a special Christmas edition of their pot-fueled comedic play, which finds the cast returning to the Land of 420 for some holiday merriment. Sit back and toke—ahem, take a trip into a fantastical realm where the laughs are plentiful and the munchies are free (really, complimentary snacks are provided). And you know what's really dank? A portion of the proceeds go to charity, so you'll walk out feeling high on the good deed you've done.

Voices in the Pavement: Street Art and Gender Equity The Commons; 7:30pm; $12

This class looks at works of prolific women-identified street artists, including Lady Pink, whose work adorned countless New York subway trains in the early ’80s, and Shamsia Hassani, who popularized street art in Kabul, Afghanistan. Explore the ways grafitti is used to advocate gender equity, view pieces that are as thought provoking as they are visually stunning and even make some art of your own. You'll walk out both informed and inspired.

Greta Titleman’s Holiday Affair The Jane; 8pm; free

Packing the vicious regality of Sarah Michelle Gellar in Cruel Intentions and indulging in Chelsea Handler's style of vodka-soaked witticism, Greta Titelman is a fabulously demonic presence sent to dominate downtown's stand-up stages. At her anything-goes showcase, she welcomes a guest list of take-no-prisoners powerhouses to hold court with her, including Sydnee Washington, Rosebud Baker, Joyelle Johnson, Mehran Khaghani, Sam Morril, Martin Urbano and Aparna Nancherla, with music by Tommy McNamara and Ruby McCollister.

TALE: NYC’s Finest Storytelling Red Room; 9:30pm; $7

Show up for first-class yarn spinning at gonzo political comedian Harmon Leon's storytelling night, which regularly features folks from SNL, NPR, Comedy Central and VICE. For the one-year anniversary edition, Leon welcomes a greatest-hits crew including Gastor Almonte, Glen Heroy and Trish Parry, with music from Tahlia Robinson.

Thu 21

A Little Death Club Cumming; 8:30pm; free

The December edition of Derek Smith and Jack Raymond's scrappy, queer-angled monthly event is dedicated to Rent and Christmas. Guests include Kiko & Tuna, Marcia Belsky and Michael R. Jackson, with Danny K. Bernstein at the piano.

Be Our Guest - A Disney DJ Night The Bowery Electric; 8:30pm; $5–$10

Disney fans, rejoice. Now you can party to all your favorite Disney tunes, which honestly sounds... a little weird—until you've downed a few specialty cocktails and are standing arm in arm with your friends belting out "Circle of Life." Discover a whole new world of partying at this whimsical soiree where costumes are, of course, highly encouraged.

A Darlene Love Christmas B.B. King Blues Club & Grill; 8pm; $45–$85

A chief voice in Phil Spector’s ’60s singles factory, Love has found success since as a singer, a late-night TV favorite, a documentary subject and an actor (in Lethal Weapon and Broadway’s Hairspray). Her esteem among other artists has only grown, and deservedly so: No one sings like she sings. Her latest album, 2015’s Introducing Darlene Love, includes songs written for her by Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello. At this annual B.B. King gig, she celebrates the holidays as only the venerated singer can.

Immigrant Jam Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $7

German-American actress and comedian Lucie Pohl invites comics born near and far to perform their best immigration-inspired stand-up, storytelling and sketch comedy. On this edition's bill: Anna Suzuki, Darius Davies, Martin Urbano and Bill Santiago.

Bring Your Friends Comedy Village Lantern; 10pm; free

Head to Greenwich Village for this delightful free stand-up show featuring top local talent. As an added bonus, be one of the first five people through the door and get a free frozen margarita.