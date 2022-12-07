All we want for Christmas is a ratless city with lower rent prices and a better cost of living.

As the holidays draw near, New Yorkers are thinking about what they want and crafting their personal wish lists to give to Santa (or their loved ones).

Aside from the game tickets, designer bags, video games and clothes, there’s a lot that Gothamites would love to have this season from the city itself, from cleaner sidewalks to snow!

We asked our readers on social media what they want for Christmas or Hanukkah this year and the following were their answers:

1. A ffordable rent

It’s mighty expensive to live anywhere in the five boroughs. A break on rent would be a great gift!

2. Sunny weather

All this damp, humid weather has got everyone pining for sun!

3. To feel safe in the subways

The current state of the subways has many people worried for their safety. It’d be a relief not to have to worry about going underground.

4. Free parking

While the city is built with vehicles in mind, it sure charges like it’s not.

5. Snow

Some people want sun, others want the white stuff. ‘Tis the season, after all!

6. No temperatures below 40 degrees

But others want a warm winter. We, too, are split on this.

7. A working subway system

The MTA has made great strides in getting service back up to par since the pandemic, but there are still many issues, from disruptive maintenance closures on the weekends to signal problems that make us super late to work. It’d be nice if this holiday season, it ran smoothly.

8. Free MetroCards

Can you imagine?

9. Aaron Judge back in pinstripes where he belongs

Yankees fans want Judge back for Christmas.

10. Housing for the homeless

What would really make this season magical is if everyone had a home.

11. A clean city and a clean subway

We would also LOVE not seeing rats, garbage and sludge anymore.

12. Lower taxes

Forget end-of-year bonuses. We want to pay less in taxes!

13. Non-directionally challenged tourists

We understand tourists are a part of this wonderful city, but damn if they don’t get in the way. For once, we’d like Santa to deliver some tourists who know where they’re going.

14. An apartment on Central Park West and 81st Street



What if you woke up one morning with views of the park and access to some of the best shops and restaurants in the city? Some people do. What a gift that is!

15. Giants, Rangers and Yankees all making the playoffs

It would be a miracle.

16. A response to the affordable housing lottery

Playing any lottery is tricky, but the affordable housing lottery in NYC changes lives far more often, so it’s worth “playing.” It’d be great to get an affordable home for the holidays.

17. More compassion and kindness

New Yorkers are harsh and sometimes just outright mean, especially these days when stress is at an all-time high. We could all do with more kindness.

18. A tipsy afternoon at The Oyster Bar in Grand Central and then a shopping spree at Brooks Brothers and Paul Stuart

Would NYC gift such a wonderful thing? No, but we can dream.

19. Removal of dining sheds to make space for pedestrians, cyclists and cars

As much as dining sheds saved the day in the pandemic, we’ve returned indoors. Now, for the most part, these constructions just take room away from pedestrians and oncoming traffic. It’d also be nice to not have any visual reminders of those dark days.

20. More car-free roads

Fifth Avenue’s temporary closure around Rockefeller Center is a hit and so were the open streets this summer. An NYC where pedestrians and cyclists don’t need to fear for their lives and enjoy open space is a gift that keeps giving.

21. Christmas music in the streets for the month of December

There’s nowhere like Christmas in NYC!