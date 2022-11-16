New York
Fifth Avenue
Photograph: Shutterstock

Fifth Avenue will be closed to all car traffic for the first time ever next month

Food vendors and musicians will take over the area as well.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
In what we hope will become an annual tradition, Fifth Avenue will close to all vehicular traffic for the first time ever throughout three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All."

On December 4th, 11th and 18th between the hours of noon and 6pm, folks will get to leisurely stroll through Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 57th Street without worrying about passing cars. 

What's more, the area will also be taken over by a variety of food vendors and musicians from both local choirs and instrumental ensembles. Expect Brooklyn United and Manhattan Samba to play tunes each weekend, with additional performances by the Brooklyn High School of the Arts and Kaufman Music Center as well.

The new festive initiative will make it that much easier to actually gaze at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree (which actually hails from New York this year!) and the iconically beautiful holiday windows at Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue. Spoiler alert: the one and only Sir Elton John will unveil this season’s display on November 22.

You’ll also see the popular giant light-up holiday toys make their return on the Avenue, providing passersby with yet another perfect photo opportunity. 

The smell of the holidays is in the air, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

