230 Fifth Rooftop is bringing back its famous heated igloos

Winter is coming. To translate, that means that NYC spaces will soon be transforming into winter wonderlands including festive pop-ups.

The first to announce its annual pop-up is 230 Fifth, back with its wildly popular wintertime bubble tents for the season. What better way to take in panoramic skyline vistas during ice-cold New York months than in the privacy of your own heated igloo?

The Rooftop Igloo Bar is officially back Sunday, November 1, where a total of 17 igloos will glow with string lights.

Each igloo can privately accommodate up to 10 guests of the same party for 2.5 hour sessions, where in the past, they placed separate parties into the same igloo. So, if you’re looking for an easy birthday party activity or a locale to host a holiday Kris Kringle that’s not in your living room, look no farther than these glowing orbs.

Photograph: Courtesy 230 Fifth

On weekends (Thursday to Saturday), no walk-ins are allowed this season, igloos must be reserved online in advance. During the week, igloos are strictly walk-in only with a minimum of four people per party. Masks are required upon entry, and each igloo will be sanitized between groups.

To lean into the chilly weather, you can warm up with boozy hot chocolate, the popular apple pie cider as well as a slew of other steamy drinks like mulled wine and Irish coffee. A brunch menu will also be available if you plan to hit up an igloo earlier in the day on the weekends.

If you can't wait two weeks until the official kick-off, 230 Fifth, already has six igloos available to book now, but with its regular cocktail menu.

230 Fifth is located at 230 Fifth Ave, Manhattan, NY 10001.

