News / City Life

250 more miles of bike lanes are coming to New York

By Adam Goldman Posted: Wednesday November 20 2019, 12:37pm

Bike Lane In NYC on First Avenue
Courtesy CC/Flickr/pacecharging

Do you bike around New York? I think that's a crazy thing to do, but apparently people do it! I mean it could be worse, at least you're not scootering, but what's the point? Exercise? Why don't you just take the subway and get stranded under ground for 76 minutes at a time like the rest of us?

OK, sorry, anyway, if you love biking around New York, good news! Mayor De Blasio has signed into law the STREET MASTER PLAN, caps mine because it sounds like something from He-Man. The $1.7 billion plan will require the city to to build 250 miles of protected bike lanes, and an additional 150 miles of protected bus lanes, over the next five years.

There's some debate over whether the plan will increase traffic and make parking more difficult, but maybe that's... exactly what the plan is for? Advocates of the overhaul are pretty up-front about the fact that the plan's goal is to make the city more friendly for people who don't drive. And that, ultimately, is better for the city and the planet, so... sorry about your parking problems but deal with it!

While we wait for the protected lanes to pop up, please do remember to be careful. I don't have time to cluck anxiously at everyone who doesn't wear a helmet.

Staff writer
By Adam Goldman 14 Posts

Adam has lived in New York for over 11 years and he wouldn't have it any other way. It can be overwhelming unless you have someone to guide you, and that's why he appreciates Time Out.

When not writing up the weird, new and wonderful around NYC, Adam writes scripts and jokes for things and people. His work has been featured by Interview Magazine, WNYC, the LA Review of Books and Gawker (RIP), among others. You can reach Adam at adam.goldman@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @theadamgoldman.