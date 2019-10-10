29Rooms is officially coming back to New York

Ready your smartphones—29Rooms is coming back to Brooklyn.

For the uninitiated, this immersive funhouse, organized by Refinery29, is an entire universe of art, entertainment, politics and style expressed through 29 unique spaces. Some fan favorite experiences will be returning to the space this time around along with a slew of new creative concepts exploring the theme of expanding your reality.

Photograph: Getty Images for Refinery29

“After strong audience feedback in our tour cities of Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto we are thrilled to bring our Expand Your Reality experience back to its home in New York, in a new form,” said Piera Gelardi Executive Creative Director and co-founder, Refinery29 in a statement provided to Time Out New York. “Building upon the momentum of our international tour, New Yorkers can expect some fresh surprise and delight moments that will provide even more opportunity for interaction and engagement, whether you’re new to the 29Rooms experience or returning for another adventure."

The Expand Your Reality tour will take over 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg from December 6-15. (You could also use this as the perfect excuse to explore the best things to do in Williamsburg.) Tickets for the experience are now available on the official 29Rooms site.