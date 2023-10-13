5 things to know about the first Wegmans opening in Manhattan next week

Popular suburbian grocery store chain Wegmans will open its very first Manhattan location on Astor Place on October 18, taking over the space formerly occupied by K-Mart.

Photograph: Courtesy of Wegmans

Given the popularity of the supermarket across the country, it's no surprise that New Yorkers are super-excited about the arrival of the Rochester-based grocer on city territory, a debut that comes about four years after Wegmans was established inside Brooklyn's Navy Yard.

We took a peek at the pretty massive new space (over 87,000 square feet!) ahead of its official opening and can confirm that Wegmans on Astor Place is going to satisfy all your shopping needs—and then some.

Here are some things to keep in mind while visiting:

1. The Grocery Store is Supposed to Look Like an Open-Air Market

The over 100 Wegmans across the United States all have the same look and feel, resembling open-air markets. This particular city location, the chain's second after one in DC's center, is set up slightly differently from the rest, keeping New Yorkers' lifestyles in mind.

Photograph: Courtesy of Wegmans

Usually, shoppers who walk into the shop find themselves in the produce aisle. On Astor Place, the first area that folks can look though is filled with prepackaged foods, made-to-order options and grab-and-go orders. There is also a pizza station, sandwich section, an Asian bar and a mezze area. The change is setup is determined by the particular local customer base: city dwellers will likely want to quickly grab some lunch in the middle of the day upon entering the premises.

The sorts of produce and groceries that suburban Wegmans present up front is found downstairs on Astor Place.

2. Original Accents Throughout the Space Have Remained Intact

Kmart occupied the Astor Place address for 25 years before closing in July of 2021, when Wegmans agreed to buy out the retailer's lease. But, before it was a Kmart, the building was actually occupied by popular department store Wanamaker's.

The latest iteration of the space pays homage to that storied history through its decor: some of the columns, for example, have been restored but are part of the design that the original occupier had chosen.

3. Fish Plays an Important Role Here...

Photograph: Courtesy of Wegmans

The piece de resistance of the new Wegmans on Astor Place is, undoubtedly, its seafood market downstairs. Dubbed Sakanaya (Japanese for fish market), the destination offers local fish and options flown in from Japan's Toyosu fish market three times a week.

The company has also hired experts from Asia to teach the local staff how to properly handle the fish that they receive.

Don't forget to check out the fish monger's table every day, which will feature a collection of the very best catches from both the local market and what has been sent from Japan.

4. ...as do Sausages

Wegmans' deli section is pretty impressive in-and-of itself but the chain's partnership with Josef Brunner, an artisan sausage guru from Rochester, makes it that much better. Brunner will craft products for Wegmans specifically, so make sure to check out the offerings weekly.

Photograph: Courtesy of Wegmans

Also impressive: the 30-month prosciutto that's exclusive to this store.

5. The Iconic Wegmans Clock Tower is Slightly Different!

Perhaps the most iconic design element across all Wegmans locations is the clock tower that gives off a small-town vibe outside each store. In Manhattan, you'll notice the clock smack-dab in the middle of the shop, right as you walk in!