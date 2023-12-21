This year's show, "Journey to the Rainbow," runs under the Big Top at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park through January 15, 2024.

The iconic Big Apple Circus first set up its tent in New York City’s Battery Park back in 1977 when Gregory Fedin and his then-wife Nina Krasavina developed and modeled their show after European circus traditions.

A vast variety of headliners took the stage at the time, including jugglers, tight rope walkers, clowns, trapeze artists and more.

Since then, this beloved tourist attraction has undergone many iterations. It officially moved to Damrosch Park in Lincoln Center in 1981, where it remained through 2015 when it filed for Chapter 11, was eventually sold and then re-launched.

Photograph: Christine DiPasquale for Big Apple Circus

Perhaps most memorably, following the September 11 attacks in 2001, the circus dedicated its “Dreams of a City” show to New York City. Likely as a result, then-mayor Michael Bloomberg proclaimed November 1, 2022, “Big Apple Circus Day.”

Clearly, the Big Apple Circus is part and parcel of New York's cultural identity, always one of the best things to do in town when in session for the season, as it is right now.

Time Out New York spoke with Marty LaSalle, CEO of the Big Apple Circus, about this year's production, the casting process and what it takes to mount the circus each year.

Here are five things we learned about it:

1. The stage setup is pretty unique

When it comes to circuses, tents are either set up as one-ring or three-ring, with the former offering a more intimate show.

Famous shows like Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, three-ring circuses, had always dominated the American scene, so when the Big Apple Circus made its debut as a one-ring circus in the 1970s, mimicking a style that was then-popular in Europe, the industry was pretty shocked.

The effort paid off.

"Nobody is ever more than 50 feet from the stage," reveals LaSalle, also explaining that, during a three-ring circus, spectators need to divide their attention among multiple stages showcasing different acts at once.

Interestingly enough, Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey eventually switched to a one-ring configuration as well.

2. Selected themes are worked out way in advance

"We develop shows at least a year ahead of time," says LaSalle. "It takes time to figure out what the theme is going to be and to cast because a lot of the top performers are booked way ahead of time."

Photograph: Christine DiPasquale for Big Apple Circus

This year’s show, “Journey to the Rainbow,” is a celebration of diversity and color inspired by a show created by the circus’ German partners back in the 1980s.

A selection of past themes includes "Dance On," "Dream Big" and a collaboration with a Chinese circus company that garnered a lot of attention back in the 1980s.

3. The performers come from all over the world

The casting process is just as important as the selection of the subject matter each year.

Photograph: Christine DiPasquale for Big Apple Circus

"In prior years, we have had a core company of eight to 12 performers who are circus generalists so they have broad acrobatic, dance and acting capabilities and provide the heart of the show," explains LaSalle.

This year, however, things are different: the company hired 34 performers from all over the world, including a company of local New York City dancers that, according to the CEO, “bring the Broadway razzle dazzle” to the production.

When searching for the perfect act, LaSalle looks for someone "who is aligned with the spirit of the circus and, with that, comes a talent for performing in a one-ring configuration, an ability to interact with the audience and really use that whole space."

Of course, uniqueness also comes into play in the selection process, especially since a lot of performers book gigs way in advance.

LaSalle explains that, during the off-circus season, many pros perform during corporate events, on cruise ships and at sporting events.

4. It literally takes a village to set up the circus each year

"We basically build a whole circus village on a cement plaza at Lincoln Center," reveals LaSalle when discussing the Big Apple Circus' famous big top tent. "We've got 60 to 80 people living on site in mobile homes and we bring in all the infrastructure to support them and the venue."

Photograph: Christine DiPasquale for Big Apple Circus

Among the plenty of things that the staff has to take care of are security services, electricity, fencing, water and plumbing.

Food and beverage stalls are also present on premises, as is a box office and a section for merchandise. There is a fair amount of building to be done before the show can go on each year.

“There are a lot of operational elements that surprise and delight people,” says LaSalle.

5. There's more to the circus than the show

Although watching acrobats fly through the air, laughing along with clowns and analyzing dancers' moves are enough reasons to head to Lincoln Center, there's actually even more to do at the Big Apple Circus before the show premieres.

Photograph: Christine DiPasquale for Big Apple Circus

This year in specific, says LaSalle, folks can come face-to-face with the various performers as soon as they enter the tent.

"We bring them out front of house so guests can see them and say hi," he says. "We also have an eight-piece orchestra that plays throughout the show that will come front of house to play for a few minutes as the guests walk in."

What's more, the entrance area features a bit of an exhibition space as well. You'll notice costumes from the archives all along a side wall, alongside photos and video elements from Circus-Theater Roncalli.

"It's a visual reinforcement that provides a sense of connection to our history," says LaSalle.

Photograph: Christine DiPasquale for Big Apple Circus

Basically, catching the Big Apple Circus in 2023 is a bit like going to a very cool, very New York-like museum.

Through January 15, 2024, ticket holders will get to catch the circus’ “Journey to the Rainbow” show, created in collaboration with German circus company Circus-Theater Roncalli. Snag tickets to the production right here.