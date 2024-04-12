Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Erin Silvers with a jacket made from YSL towels.

The average New Yorker throws away 46 pounds of clothing and textiles every year, clogging landfills and adding to the suffocation of our warming planet. And you can bet that plenty of the clothes that end up in the dump are fast fashion cast-offs. But it doesn't have to be like that.

Shoppers are starting to pay more attention to sustainability, upcycling, and vintage, according to Amy Abrams, co-founder of The Manhattan Vintage Show. As she puts it: "I really believe the future of fashion is vintage."

The Manhattan Vintage Show is back this weekend for its seventh edition. More than 90 vintage dealers fill the Metropolitan Pavilion with fashions representing all eras, all styles, and all price points — everything from Victorian wedding dresses to '70s maxi dresses to Y2K-era suits.

We visited the vintage show's opening day to talk with fashion dealers about how to get into vintage shopping, even if you're totally new to the experience. Plus, we rounded up a few tips of our own. Shopping sustainably is definitely on trend for Earth Month — and beyond. Here's how to get in on it.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Tomide Moradeyo at his Manhattan Vintage booth.

1. Start at your local Goodwill

Tomide Moradeyo of vintage store The Igala NYC, has amassed and incredible collection of vintage moto jackets, jerseys, jorts, and cardigans "mostly older than you genZs."

But if you're new to vintage shopping, he recommends starting at your local Goodwill. That'll help you identify what you like and meet like-minded people.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | George Verger holds up a slip dress at his booth.

2. Look for vintage versions of your favorite trends

Fashion is cyclical, George Verger of Destiny's Legendary Closet, explains. That means if you see a trend you love right now — like a prairie dress or a slip dress — you can likely find that exact look from an earlier era, then buy vintage instead of new. That's a great way to increase your sustainability as a shopper, he recommends.

Plus, he says, the quality of a vintage piece will often be better than the quality of a garment made today. Given Verger's focus on clothing from the 1990s and Y2K, he says he can often find something from a 1990s Gap collection in a higher quality than even a designer piece from today.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Jennie Walker with the vintage skirt that started it all.

3. Complete the look with hair and makeup

Jennie Walker fell into vintage accidentally. When a friend of hers wanted to get rid of a vintage Moschino skirt, she just couldn't let it happen.

"I'm like, how can you sell that? It's a work of art. It should be in a museum. It should be photographed," she said.

That skirt sparked her fascination with vintage Moschino, especially the Moschino looks often featured on the TV show "The Nanny." Today, Jennie Walker Archive maintains a massive collection of Moschino, which she sells and rents to stylists.

As younger generations find these '80s-era pieces, Walker notices how the look can transform into a contemporary aesthetic.

"These pieces have lasted because they were so well made," she tells Time Out New York. "With modern hair and makeup, putting on the vintage hits differently. It's really interesting and special."

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Erin Silvers with a jacket made from YSL towels.

4. Think outside of the box with upcycling

Terrycloth isn't just for bathrobes anymore. Erin Silvers of Zingara Vintage transforms beautifully patterned towels into high-fashion looks. She searches across the globe for towels that she restores, combs, mends, and turns into capes, dresses, cover-ups, and more.

In addition to bringing towels back to life, she also restores jeans, saving them from the trash.

"I really don’t believe there's any need to create something new," she says.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Brie Zabierek-DaCosta with her vintage bridal collection.

5. Try vintage for bridal looks

Forget Kleinfeld's for your perfect bridal look and try vintage instead. There's no better way to ensure a truly unique look than shopping vintage.

Brie Zabierek-DaCosta, of Very Breezy, has worked for several years to create a bridal capsule with dresses that could be worn a reception, rehearsal dinner, or as a "something blue." She's even found pieces that would make great bridesmaids dresses.

Her collection dates back as far as Victorian dresses from the 1800s to more modern pieces from the Y2K era.

Bonus: A few Time Out tips

After spending some time shopping at Manhattan Vintage today, we have a few tips to add to the list.