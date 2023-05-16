6-foot-tall artistic flowers are blooming in Brooklyn

A new colorful floral installation has bloomed in Brooklyn Heights, and the pop-up is thankfully pollen free!

This weekend, the Montague Street Business Improvement District (Montague BID) debuted “Montague Street Blooms,” a 6-foot tall pop-up flower park installation.

Created by local artist Piera Bonerba, owner of Le Meraviglie Art Studio at 108 Montague Street, and artist Emanuele Simonelli, the pop-up park will return to Montague Street between Henry and Hicks Streets every Saturday in May, June and July (except June 10), from noon-6pm.

“Montague Street Blooms embraces a spatial range of color, texture, shadows, and perspective,” said Bonerba. “It is intended to be looked at, dreamt over, and walked through, enticing the passerby with the opportunity to escape momentarily into a magical, if temporary, landscape to enjoy the public open space.”

Photograph: Amy Gibbs

Made predominantly of upcycled and found materials, the 700-square-foot brightly handcrafted pop-up celebrates the Open Streets program, which opens the area to pedestrians to create more safe public space for New Yorkers to build community and experience culture.

“Montague Street has welcomed so many new businesses over the past few years, including L’Appartement 4F, Books are Magic, Din Soup Dumplings, the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange and Le Meraviglie, and we hope that Montague Street Blooms gives New Yorkers and visitors to the city another reason to visit and shop, dine and explore the businesses on Montague Street,” said Kate Chura, executive director Montague Street BID.

Other activities planned during Open Streets on Montague this season include a craft trunk show by the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, dance classes by Fred Astaire Dance Studios, Brooklyn Ballet performances, kids eat free at Mad for Chicken, FAD pop up market, a day for dogs, poetry readings, music, entertainment and more.