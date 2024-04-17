60+ concerts are coming to The Rooftop at Pier 17; here's what to see

The Rooftop at Pier 17 has long been one of our favorite concert venues in New York City. The panoramic views, the chill vibe, and the stellar acoustics make it a truly special spot to see a show. And with this year's stacked lineup of 60+ concerts this summer, it's definitely worth heading there for a night of live music.

The sixth Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17 features more than 60 artists in genres from rap (Isaiah Rashad) to rock (Social Distortion) to electronic (Electric Callboy) and more. Plus, there are several bands on the roster that will make Millennials swoon with nostalgia (like Taking Back Sunday, Something Corporate, Two Door Cinema Club, and Mayday Parade). Read on for the full lineup and get tickets here.

Here's the full Pier 17 lineup for summer 2024

May 4 - Social Distortion and Bad Religion

May 8 - Bad Religion and Social Distortion

May 11 - Freddie Gibbs & Madlib with El Michels Affair

May 13 - Electric Callboy with Bury Tomorrow and If Not For Me

May 31 - NEEDTOBREATHE with special guest Judah & The Lion

June 1 - Isaiah Rashad

June 14 - Greensky Bluegrass

June 15 - Reggae Fest Blaze

June 16 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Neal Francis

June 21 - Something Corporate

June 22 - Billy Currington with Larry Fleet and Redferrin

July 6 - Everyday People with DJ Moma & Friends

July 9 - Cavetown & Mother Mother

July 10 - Mother Mother & Cavetown

July 11 - moe. with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

July 12 - Michael Franti & Spearhead with Trevor Hall & The Great In-Between

July 17 - Old Crow Medicine Show with special guests Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

July 18 - Totally Tubular Festival feat. Thomas Dolby & more

July 20 - The9AMBanger: Rise & Rosé

July 23 - Two Door Cinema Club with special guest flipturn

July 24 - Two Door Cinema Club with special guest flipturn

July 25 - O.A.R. with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums, and DJ Logic

July 26 - O.A.R. with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums, and DJ Logic

July 28 - Iration and Pepper with special guests DENM and Artikal Sound System

July 30 - Switchfoot, Blue October, & Matt Nathanson

August 1 - Sad Summer Festival feat. Mayday Parade, The Maine & more

August 3 - Anjunabeats Outdoors

August 4 - SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

August 8 - Still Woozy with special guest MICHELLE

August 9 - Still Woozy with special guest MICHELLE

August 15 - Stray Cats with special guests The Midnight Cowgirls

August 16 - Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam

August 17 - Taking Back Sunday with special guests Citizen

August 18 - Taking Back Sunday with special guests Citizen

August 22 - mike.

August 24 - Sublime with Rome

August 31 - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & The UN, and Dogs in a Pile

September 4 - Crowded House

September 12 - Dashboard Confessional with special guests BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn

October 12 - Nothing But Thieves

Plus, more shows to be announced.

Tickets are on sale here.

Tips for seeing a show at Pier 17

If you haven't seen a show on The Rooftop at Pier 17 yet, it's worth changing that this summer. With its 3,500 capacity, the venue offers an intimate atmosphere combined with impeccable views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, and the Statue of Liberty.

As for drinks, stop by the Patrón Patio, a lounge with Patrón Tequila cocktails and frozen beverages. If you want to treat yourself, you can add on access to the Grey Goose Terrace, a private rooftop lounge with food and cocktails for purchase, plus an Instagram-worthy backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Before (or after) the show, there are plenty of delectable dining options near the venue's Seaport location. To name a few: Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood restaurant The Fulton; Tin Building by Jean-Georges; Helene Henderson’s Malibu Farm New York; Andrew Carmellini's Italian chophouse Carne Mare, NoHo Hospitality's Mister Dips, more.

"The Rooftop at Pier 17 has become a bucket list destination with New Yorkers and visitors from across the country and around the globe, looking forward to the Summer Concert Series every year," Anton Nikodemus, CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group said in a press release. "People are flocking to The Rooftop not just to hear their favorite artists perform live, but for the breathtaking views of the city skyline and to enjoy the best cocktails and food the city has to offer at the Seaport’s surrounding bars and restaurants."