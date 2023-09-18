9 New York City sensations that mean fall is here

According to the love letter to the Big Apple that is 1998’s You’ve Got Mail, New York in the fall makes you want to buy school supplies.

That crisp air replacing the summer’s thick humidity, readjusting to the balance of sweater weather, and the sudden sight of school buses on your morning commute are just some of the common sensations signaling that another New York City autumn is in full swing.

Which of the following is your seasonal kryptonite?

RECOMMENDED: The 33 best things to do this fall in NYC

1. Stepping outside on the first morning that there’s a bite to the air

Ever since Memorial Day, you’ve only worn cardigans or hoodies when combatting your office’s arctic air conditioning. When you leave the apartment sometime in mid-September and a breeze triggers goosebumps along your arms, it’s either a blessing for fall aficionados or a kiss of death for summer loyalists.

2. Trying every independent coffee shop’s pumpkin spice latte before guiltily sneaking one from Starbucks

You might be blissfully detached from pumpkin until Thanksgiving rolls around, but for those on the “pumpkin everything” train, fall is an onslaught of riches. Every small business promoting a pumpkin spice drink is an opportunity to delight your tastebuds, but chances are that you just can’t quit the basic PSL at Starbucks.

3. Wearing an outfit with layers without shedding them throughout the day

You can’t beat a summery chic look but sweat often foils it. You can successfully incorporate sweaters and scarves into outfits again when you make it through the day without stripping off a layer every hour. Let’s also not forget the first subway voyage that doesn’t feel like entering a subterranean sauna.

4. Spotting a brownstone stoop decorated with pumpkins, Halloween décor, or gourds

Every season in New York is ideal for lusting after real estate, but spring and summer are generally lacking in major stoop decorations. The elaborate setups return in the fall, kicking off at least four months of constantly revolving looks. Expect to see picturesque steps in Brooklyn Heights or the Upper West Side decked out with autumnal leaves and pumpkins before the Halloween cycle of life-sized witches and ghouls.

5. Catching the first sight of fall foliage

Fall leaves in New York City can be a hit or a miss, and you may wait as late as November to see the full burst of colors in your favorite park. This may warrant a MetroNorth ride upstate or a weekend away in New England for the “real” leaf-peeping, but the city’s delayed change of season just means you get a double dose of foliage.

6. Buying apple cider doughnuts at one of the farmers’ markets

If you can’t make it to an orchard this fall, apple cider donuts are plentiful at places like the Union Square Greenmarket. They can show up at booths as early as Labor Day, so even if you’re struggling through the year’s last intense heat wave, you can manifest fall with a bag of doughnuts.

7. Noticing that the city suddenly seems more crowded on the weekends

Summer weekends in New York often mean quiet streets and less busy businesses as many residents clear out for time away. However, during your first September Saturday walk, you may realize that the peaceful pace you grew accustomed to the last few months feels disturbed by a more frenetic energy and crowd. It might be impossible to snag a seat at your favorite café now, but this new mood always encourages a pep in your step.

8. Running into school drop-offs on the way to work

When your commute involves public transportation or a walk, the abundance of children en route to school alongside their parents or nannies whips up the perfect nostalgic accompaniment to September vibes. You probably didn’t get to school by riding your scooter along Park Avenue or Bleecker Street, but you loved your Disney backpack or brand-new sneakers just as much as these cool city kids do theirs.

9. Experiencing a perfect fall day and feeling lucky to be in New York City

When all of these components fit into 24 hours, it’s hard to doubt that New Yorkers in the fall are a lucky breed. What better way to top it all off than by playing your favorite version of “Autumn in New York” and soaking in the season?