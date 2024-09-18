9 sensational photos of the lunar eclipse of the harvest moon in NYC

New York City was privy to a very special convergence of celestial phenomena on Tuesday—a partial lunar eclipse and supermoon!

It took place between 8:41pm and 12:47am Tuesday night and, according to space.com, the event was viewable by 50% of the world’s population!

The partial eclipse was actually caused by the Earth’s shadow covering some of the moon, blocking a piece of it from reflecting sunshine to us. The moon was also a full supermoon, meaning it was in its closest orbit to Earth, making it big and bright. According to the New York Times, this is the second of four consecutive supermoons this year. The next two will take place on October 17 and November 15. It’s called the “harvest” moon because historically, farmers had more light to harvest their crops by.

The peak partial eclipse hit at 10:44pm last night and several photographers caught it on camera. Take a look at our favorite shots below.

1. In front of a purple Empire State Building

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Gabriel (@guygabrielphotography)

2. In full harvest vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Hershorn (@garyhershorn)

3. Rising over the skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

4. Partying with Lady Liberty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Martland (@dantvusa)

5. In Hudson

6. Through high clouds

7. Clearly shot

8. Slightly eclipsed

I think I have finally perfected my #moon photography tonight. A super harvest moon and a partial lunar #eclipse. I can't really see the eclipse but I think the upper left side is a little eclipsed. As seen from the #Bronx at 9:48 pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/R5YDc4ekMP — Pam Chasek 🌎(also on Bluesky) (@paminnyc) September 18, 2024

9. Over St. John the Divine