New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Third Kingdom
Photograph: Courtesy of Amy Elisabeth Spasoff

A 2024 James Beard semifinalist opens an all-mushroom restaurant this week

Third Kingdom is the latest to enter Overthrow Hospitality’s East Village territory.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Overthrow Hospitality is among the most moveable feasts in New York City, unafraid to rearrange its concepts and locations as though its swath of the East Village were a plant-based simulation, with restaurateur and 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist Ravi DeRossi at the controls.  

Cadence, the vegan soul food restaurant that was among 2021’s best newcomers, moved from its tiny, gleaming jewel box space to bigger, brighter digs across the street in 2022. Avant Garden, which first opened in 2015, outgrew its original Seventh Street address and resettled on Avenue A last year. That locale had once been Overthrow’s Gin Palace, then Cienfuegos, and eventually Honeybee’s. And on Thursday, February 1, the hospitality group will make its mushroom-focused pop-up, & Beer, permanent—at least for the moment—under the name Third Kingdom at 27 East 7th Street. In a totally expected twist, its footprint was previously Overthrow's Proletariat, which moved next door.

Third Kingdom
Photograph: Courtesy of Amy Elisabeth Spasoff

Avant Garden’s Juan Pajarito, who also oversaw & Beer, is the chef. As before, the menu is a fungi affair. Opening items incorporate stemmed and densely-packed yellow enoki, flowing lion’s mane and bloomy maitake varieties factored into dumpling, ramen and enchilada preparations. A weekly changing forager’s corner might include chanterelles, and the featured ingredient also factors into desserts like the lava cake with rosemary and porcini mushroom ice cream and the candied shiitake and chocolate crumble. Prices were not yet available at press time. 

Third Kingdom’s burgundy-hued spot seats 50 between its bar and banquettes. A mushroom aesthetic also spores throughout the decor. Beer and wine are among the beverage selections. 

“Our intention with this and all of our concepts is to offer elevated plant-based cuisine in an inclusive environment that appeals to everyone,” DeRossi is quoted as saying in a press release, “whether they are vegan or not.” He was also nominated in the James Beard Awards’ Outstanding Restaurateur category in 2022.

Third Kingdom opens at 21 East 7th Street on Thursday, February 1.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.