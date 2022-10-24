New York
Back to the Future
A 'Back to the Future' show will premiere on Broadway next summer!

Tickets go on sale later this week.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
It's official: the Back to the Future musical that has been running in London's West End since September of 2021 is finally hitting Broadway in the summer of 2023. The announcement was made public on, of course, October 21—Back to the Future day.

Specifically, previews will kick off at the Winter Garden Theatre at 1634 Broadway by 50th Street on June 30. Opening night is scheduled for August 3. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 28, 2022.

The production is based on the iconic 1985 movie of the same name starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student who accidentally travels 30 years back in time to 1955. McFly enlists the help of the eccentric Dr. Emmet Brown, played by the wonderful Christopher Lloyd, to make his return to the future year 1985.

To announce and promote the New York arrival of the musical, which will feature both original music and tracks heard in the film ("Johnny B. Goode" and "The Power of Love," for example), the show released a clever video starring Lloyd as himself and Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown (Bart plays the part on the West End and will reprise the role on this side of the Atlantic). Here it is:

Speaking of casting: Hugh Coles will also reprise his West End role as George McFly, Marty's father. No word yet on who will play the protagonist or who else will be part of the cast. 

"Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living on Broadway and 50th Street for hopefully many years to come and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film," lead producer Colin Ingram said in a statement about the news.

The book for the musical was written by Bob Gale, who is also the co-creator of the Back to the Future franchise. "To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this," he said in an official statement. "And your kids are gonna love it too!"

