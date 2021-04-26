A Banksy street art exhibit is taking over New York this summer!

Fans of British street artist Banksy, rejoice! "Banksy Expo: Genius or Vandal?," a new immersive exhibit featuring a ton of the artist's work, is set to open in New York this August.

The exact location of the show has yet to be announced but tickets will officially go on sale on May 4 at NOON. You can, however, join the waitlist to hear about exclusive access details before the general public right here.

Here is what we already know about the exhibit: it will feature over 80 "genuine and certified works belonging to private collections" alongside a "virtual reality experience through the artist's career, created especially for this event." The entire shindig will last between 60 to 80 minutes and it will be appropriate for guests of all ages. Let's be honest: they had us at "Banksy."

The show, which has apparently toured through 15 other cities around the world already, is also set to take over Los Angeles in the upcoming months.

Full disclosure, though: the exhibit has not been authorized by the artist himself, "who remains anonymous and independent from the system," a fact that doesn't surprise us given his history.

The enigmatic graffiti guru, whose pieces are of obvious political flair and are mostly produced in public spaces, works behind a pseudonym. To this day, although incredibly famous, Banksy's real identity still remains anonymous—although he is commonly believed to be one Robin Gunningham, born in Bristol.

But does it really matter who Banksy is? We'll personally be content with being able to browse through some of his most iconic pieces once the exhibit hits New York this summer. Whether he'll be joining us, perusing through the streets of the city alongside its residents, we'll probably never know.

