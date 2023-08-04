New York
Great Jones Distillery’s Basquiat Bar with new bottles and drinks
Photograph: courtesy of Great Jones Distillery

A Basquiat bar opens at Great Jones Distillery

The iconic artist’s work is featured on specialty whiskey bottles at this fun distillery pop-up.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
New York City’s much-loved artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, created many of his incredible pieces at his home and studio on Great Jones Street in the 1980s. They’ve been displayed at art galleries and museums around the world, but now, some of these iconic pieces are showcased on the bottles at Great Jones Distillery right down the street from his old studio as part of a new takeover.

This week, Great Jones Distillery launched its Basquiat Collection of three specialty whiskey bottles, a co-branded capsule collection (merch) and a distillery takeover (a Basquiat Bar).

RECOMMENDED: Pay tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat in a new event at his burial location in Brooklyn

Every Thursday through Saturday through October 1 during the Distilling New York x Basquiat VIP Tour, you can take a tour of the distillery and enjoy a whiskey tasting that will incorporate samples of the 91-proof Distillery Exclusive Great Jones × Basquiat Pineau de Charentes Cask-Finished Bourbon, learn about the connection to Great Jones Street, and a sip on a free cocktail at the Basquiat Bar. The bar has bespoke food and cocktails inspired by New York in the ’80s mixed with the most iconic food and drink trends of today, the distillery says.

The Basquiat bottles up for sale include the Straight Bourbon in either “Dino” or “Skull” and the Distillery exclusive finished in Pineau de Charentes Wine Barrels that you can only purchase at the distillery (it features Basquiat’s famous crown motif and its box is wrapped in the “Bird on Money” painting).

You can also get new Basquiat merch from Rome Pays Off, including shirts with “Dino,” a hoodie with “Skull” on it, a baseball cap with the iconic crown, and more.

Great Jones Distillery Basquiat collab merch
Photograph: courtesy of Great Jones Distillery

Great Jones Distillery is at 686 Broadway and open daily from 11am to 11pm.

