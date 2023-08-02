New York
Timeout

Basquiat's grave at The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Photo: Courtesy of The Green-Wood Cemetery

Pay tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat in a new event at his burial location in Brooklyn

The tribute event will feature visual art, poetry and music inspired by the late artist’s work.

Written by
Natalie Melendez
The bold-colored, expressive characters of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s artwork are instantly recognizable — and a staple of the 1980s art scene. Soon, fans of the late artist will be able to gather in an event that honors Basquiat in his home borough. 

On Thursday, September 7, The Green-Wood Cemetery (the site of Basquiat’s burial) is hosting a tribute to the Brooklyn-based artist. From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat will honor the influential artist’s legacy with a night full of art, poetry and music.

Prominent musicians and poets will perform between Green-Wood’s iconic gothic arch and historic chapel in front of a backdrop displaying work by contemporary artists inspired by and in honor of Basquiat. 

Already, Basquiat’s grave at Green-Wood is a gathering place for many. New Yorkers and visitors alike often stop by, leaving behind tokens like artwork, letters and art supplies.

“The grave of Jean Michel-Basquiat is the most visited site in our historic cemetery, and it’s no wonder. His art, which addressed themes of racism, inequality, consumerism, and more, speaks to all generations,” Richard J. Moylan, president of The Green-Wood Cemetery, said in a press release.

A group of people walks past grave markers.
Photograph: By Steven Pisano / Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery | Secrets and spirits are on the docket this fall.

Basquiat achieved great success during his lifetime (1960–1988). The works of the famed artist speak to the essence of life in the 1980s, combining signature phrases and monikers (SAMO) with graffiti-style art — which is how Basquiat got his start. Basquiat quickly went on to show his work in packed galleries across the world and sell his pieces for thousands. 

The artist's untimely death at the age of 27 has left many wondering what more he could have accomplished, had his life not been cut short. But in 2023, Basquiat’s legacy is alive and well. It continues to thrive in the works of current contemporary artists and in the hearts of many more. 

The tribute event, produced by WordSmith and creative Danny Simmons, will be hosted by multidisciplinary artist Ainsley Burrows and will feature the following creatives: 

Music

Poetry

Visual Art

Performances will run from 7pm to 10pm. Standard tickets are $45 and $40 for members, available for purchase here.

