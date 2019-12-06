A Beatles pop-up is coming to NYC just in time for the holidays

New Yorkers won’t need any Help! finding Beatles fans the perfect gift this holiday season—Sony Music has announced that a Fab Four merch pop-up is on its way starting Dec 11.

In a move that would make the group’s late manager Brian Epstein proud, Sony Music and Apple Corps have teamed up with The Thread Shop to develop new merch, licensing, retail and e-commerce for The Beatles in North America. That means there will be brand-new products—clothing, toys, turntables and even a pinball machine emblazoned with the Liverpudlians’ faces—that haven’t been on the market yet.

The Thread Shop pop-up, which will be open Dec 11–22, will have the first wave of that new Beatles merch. (Sony Music and The Thread Shop still haven’t gotten back to us about where the shop will be located, but we will update once it’s announced.) An online store is also currently selling some Beatles-branded merch.

Sony owns the publishing rights to the band’s original songs, and in August, Thread Shop bought the merchandise division of Araca Group, which includes artists like Led Zeppelin, P!NK, Shania Twain, Sugarland and Zayn.

If you’re not a Beatles fan, we recommend that you brush up on the group’s legacy—they’re responsible for a lot of things that we know and love today like rooftop and stadium gigs and music videos.

In another brand partnership, Blockbuster and streetwear company Dumbgood just launched their own merch pop-up on Friday.