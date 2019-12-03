Relive the 90s at this Blockbuster pop-up coming to Soho

The good old days of hitting up the nearest Blockbuster may be long gone, but for 10 days, those nostalgic for the video rental store can relive simpler times at a pop-up in Soho.

From Dec. 6 to 15, 1990s fans can shop for official merchandise by Dumbgood, a lifestyle and streetwear brand, and Blockbuster, including graphic fleece sets, long-sleeved rugby polos, logo embroidered T-shirts, a two-tone mini-sling backpack, a reusable Blockbuster VHS tote, “Be Kind, Rewind” tube socks, VHS iPhone cases, coffee mugs and Nalgene water bottles—which range in price from $12 to $368.

There will also be an assortment of merchandise featuring popular titles like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions, Goosebumps, Titanic and Seinfeld.

The pop-up is made to mimic the set-up of a classic Blockbuster franchise store, of which there is only one left in the world (it’s in Oregon), but instead of waiting in line next to candy, you'll find gold-plated VHS chain necklaces and logo-branded sweatpants.

“Our mission is to help people transcend brand and trend, using cultural affinity to express their individuality,” co-founders Amelia Muqbel and Justin Deanda said in a statement. “We produce officially licensed collaboration with the brands that shaped our youth.”

Dumbgood, which specializes in streetwear featuring characters and brands from the 80s and 90s, is carried in Urban Outfitters, Jimmy Jazz and other major retailers. The brand did a collaboration with Blockbuster earlier this year, which reps say sold out. The NYC pop-up is a rerelease of the collaboration.

New York City has had its share of nostalgic fun, from a Friends experiential exhibition to the city’s "nostalgia trains."

The Dumbgood x Blockbuster pop-up is free to enter and will be open from 10am to 8pm daily.