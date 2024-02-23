New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co

A beautiful art exhibit is opening inside the Tiffany & Co. Landmark flagship store

‘Culture of Creativity’ is the inaugural exhibition at the iconic store.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

There's more to admire at the Tiffany Landmark, the brand’s new flagship than its outstanding architecture and sparkling jewels. 

An inaugural art exhibition, “Culture of Creativity,” will open on March 4 at the iconic Fifth Avenue store. The work in the bi-level exhibition is sourced from architect Peter Marino’s private collection, which is typically housed at the Peter Marino Art Foundation in Southampton. Marino himself revamped the Tiffany & Co. Landmark’s multi-million dollar renovation that was revealed in May 2023.

“Culture of Creativity” showcases Marino’s collection of Tiffany & Co. sterling silver pieces from the 1880s along with almost 70 contemporary artworks in a variety of mediums by 26 different artists including Jean-Michel Basquiat, McArthur Binion, Sarah Charlesworth, Francesco Clemente, Johan Creten, Andre Dubreuil, Roe Ethridge, Urs Fischer, Hans Hartung, Molly Hatch, Gregor Hildebrandt, Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer, Rashid Johnson, Y.Z Kami, Les Lalanne, Peter Marino, Vik Muniz, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Antoine Poncet, Richard Prince, Julian Schnabel, Sarah Sze, Louis Comfort Tiffany, Not Vital and Stanley Whitney.

Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to re-engage with Peter Marino in a creative partnership for The Landmark’s first major exhibition,” said Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co. “He is the visionary architect who transformed the interiors of our beloved Fifth Avenue store by filling its 10 floors with art. Peter reimagined the Landmark as a world of wonder and cultural hub. There is no better place to show his collection."

The exhibit is designed to celebrate artistry and creativity within Tiffany & Co.’s new space and brand, making The Landmark a cultural institution in New York. Just like at any gallery, the art is free to view, though tickets will be required and bookable online starting March 1. And why not make a resy for the Blue Box Cafe to round out your visit? 

The “Culture of Creativity” exhibition is slated to run through May 20, 2024.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.