A beautiful art exhibit is opening inside the Tiffany & Co. Landmark flagship store

There's more to admire at the Tiffany Landmark, the brand’s new flagship than its outstanding architecture and sparkling jewels.

An inaugural art exhibition, “Culture of Creativity,” will open on March 4 at the iconic Fifth Avenue store. The work in the bi-level exhibition is sourced from architect Peter Marino’s private collection, which is typically housed at the Peter Marino Art Foundation in Southampton. Marino himself revamped the Tiffany & Co. Landmark’s multi-million dollar renovation that was revealed in May 2023.

“Culture of Creativity” showcases Marino’s collection of Tiffany & Co. sterling silver pieces from the 1880s along with almost 70 contemporary artworks in a variety of mediums by 26 different artists including Jean-Michel Basquiat, McArthur Binion, Sarah Charlesworth, Francesco Clemente, Johan Creten, Andre Dubreuil, Roe Ethridge, Urs Fischer, Hans Hartung, Molly Hatch, Gregor Hildebrandt, Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer, Rashid Johnson, Y.Z Kami, Les Lalanne, Peter Marino, Vik Muniz, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Antoine Poncet, Richard Prince, Julian Schnabel, Sarah Sze, Louis Comfort Tiffany, Not Vital and Stanley Whitney.

Tiffany & Co.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to re-engage with Peter Marino in a creative partnership for The Landmark’s first major exhibition,” said Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co. “He is the visionary architect who transformed the interiors of our beloved Fifth Avenue store by filling its 10 floors with art. Peter reimagined the Landmark as a world of wonder and cultural hub. There is no better place to show his collection."

The exhibit is designed to celebrate artistry and creativity within Tiffany & Co.’s new space and brand, making The Landmark a cultural institution in New York. Just like at any gallery, the art is free to view, though tickets will be required and bookable online starting March 1. And why not make a resy for the Blue Box Cafe to round out your visit?

The “Culture of Creativity” exhibition is slated to run through May 20, 2024.