A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building

The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31.

Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor the designer's iconic trunks, which he started making at the young age of 16, while also celebrating the house's 200th birthday.

To do so, organizers have set up a variety of installations and interactive experiences that dissect the history of the label. In total, expect to look through 200 custom-made and personalized trunks made by a variety of figures, some Vuitton's own collaborators (Marc Jacobs, Supreme) and others by unrelated visionaries (Gloria Steinem, Brooklyn Balloons).

Standout trunks include ones by music curator and DJ Benji B, who turned his creation into a soundproof music studio with a vintage-looking jukebox smack-dab in the middle of it. Ticket holders will get to choose to listen to songs from a roster that includes 200 picks inside of the space.

Architect Peter Marino, on the other hand, decided to pay homage to Vuitton's connection to magician Harry Houdini (who can forget the time the designer challenged Houdini to escape from a locked Vuitton trunk?) by, according to an official statement, "[creating] a trunk that even Harry Houdini could not get out of."

Once the show closes, the products on display will be be auctioned off by Sotheby's and all proceeds will be donated to charity.

In addition to the various cultural and fashion-related spaces within the four floors that comprise the experience, visitors will also be able to satisfy their hunger pangs at limited-time restaurant Freds x Louis. As a reminder, Fred's was the popular restaurant that used to reside inside of Barneys before the legendary department store closed down about three years ago.

The exhibit at 660 Madison Avenue by 61st Street is completely free to access and runs daily from 10am through 8pm. Guests are encouraged to book timed visits right here.