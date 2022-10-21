New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Louis Vuitton exhibit
Photograph: Courtesy of Instagram/ylue

A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building

Traveling show "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" will be on display through December 31.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31.

Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor the designer's iconic trunks, which he started making at the young age of 16, while also celebrating the house's 200th birthday.

To do so, organizers have set up a variety of installations and interactive experiences that dissect the history of the label. In total, expect to look through 200 custom-made and personalized trunks made by a variety of figures, some Vuitton's own collaborators (Marc Jacobs, Supreme) and others by unrelated visionaries (Gloria Steinem, Brooklyn Balloons). 

Standout trunks include ones by music curator and DJ Benji B, who turned his creation into a soundproof music studio with a vintage-looking jukebox smack-dab in the middle of it. Ticket holders will get to choose to listen to songs from a roster that includes 200 picks inside of the space.

Architect Peter Marino, on the other hand, decided to pay homage to Vuitton's connection to magician Harry Houdini (who can forget the time the designer challenged Houdini to escape from a locked Vuitton trunk?) by, according to an official statement, "[creating] a trunk that even Harry Houdini could not get out of."

Once the show closes, the products on display will be be auctioned off by Sotheby's and all proceeds will be donated to charity.

In addition to the various cultural and fashion-related spaces within the four floors that comprise the experience, visitors will also be able to satisfy their hunger pangs at limited-time restaurant Freds x Louis. As a reminder, Fred's was the popular restaurant that used to reside inside of Barneys before the legendary department store closed down about three years ago.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olivia Guerriero (@lalaliv_)

The exhibit at 660 Madison Avenue by 61st Street is completely free to access and runs daily from 10am through 8pm. Guests are encouraged to book timed visits right here.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.