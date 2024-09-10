A beloved Canadian doughnut shop is opening in NYC this week—with free treats

New York City may be a bagel town, but another circular breakfast treat begs to be eaten this week. COPS, a beloved Canadian doughnut company with three shops in Toronto, is making its debut in the West Village on Friday, September 13, with a free doughnut giveaway on Thursday, September 12.

With its high-quality, handmade doughnuts and artful designs, this shop is unlike any other in the city right now. Like its counterparts across the border, expect unique weekly offerings drawing on classic and inventive flavors. Opening week will feature two of COPS’ best-sellers, the cinnamon sugar and the OG sour cream glaze.

The NYC location at 10 Morton Street will start out with the classics, but expect the flavors to get wilder from there. Recent flavors in Canada have included pandan glaze with toasted coconut; turon glaze with jackfruit jam and banana and jackfruit crumble; and sesame chili glaze with bubu arare, just to name a few.

Each batch is made fresh to order, and the speciality glazes are made from scratch perfected through collaboration with a food scientist and fine dining chef. In addition to doughnuts, you’ll be able to order filter coffee in partnership with local coffee roasters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COPS® (@eatcops)

The doughnuts are so good that when I tried them in Toronto a few months ago, I found myself Googling the store to find out if I could get these heavenly morsels in the U.S. Each bite into these warm, practically velvety circles will have you going back for more. Lucky for all of us, COPS is finally crossing the border. COPS first opened in Toronto in 2018 with a philosophy of creating “art worth eating.” The name is a cheeky reference to the long-standing association between cops and doughnuts; their quirky slogan is “EAT COPS.”

"COPS promises to bring its signature blend of gritty luxury to the Big Apple," the COPS team says. "We're reimagining the local doughnut shop as a global creative studio."

In line with that vision of merging art, fashion, food, and lifestyle, COPS will collaborate with Morton Street Partners for the opening. Morton Street Partners is a cutting-edge curatorial project that blends contemporary art with collectible cars.

Photograph: Courtesy of COPS

Now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: Here’s how to score free doughnuts. The launch event on Thursday, September 12, will run from 5-10pm in partnership with culinary collective See You Soon at Morton Street Partners, next door to COPS.

Regular business will begin on Friday, September 13, from 12-10pm. The store will take over Doughnut Project’s former West Village location.