A big paella block party is coming to Brooklyn this weekend

Eating outside is truly one of the best ways to spend a summer afternoon in New York, and one very delicious party is about to bring it.

Arroces, which started hosting massive outdoor paella parties last summer, is back for the first time in 2023, with a brand new outdoor afternoon party in Williamsburg on Sunday, July 16.

The event will take place outside Ensenada, where Arroces first started a year ago.

The menu, by chef Eduardo Cuenco (also of Miss Ada in Fort Greene) will include classic street paella with plenty of fresh seafood and seasonal veggies, plus spicy chicken croquetas. Additional seasonal specials include cold dishes like cantaloupe with jamón serrano sliced to order and gazpacho with black garlic oil and fermented ají dulce honey.

Mezcal Union will also be offering drinks if you want to get a little lit.

Honestly, if you can’t go to Spain this summer, dining outdoors on Borinquen Place is your next best bet. Limited seating is available, and dancing is encouraged.

To bring the vibes, Divine State will DJ, along with DJ Mentos. Chef Ensenada’s Luis Herrera Di Prisco will also share some tunes.

The event, which starts at 3pm, is free to attend, with all food and beverages priced ala carte. RSVP via Eventbrite to help the organizers get a sense of how many people may attend. In case of inclement weather, the event may be rescheduled.