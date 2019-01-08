Hello, Upper East Side! To toast the greatest genre of music—that’s rock & roll, of course—the Metropolitan Museum of Art will turn it up to 11, displaying posters, costumes and other historical ephemera, not to mention around 130 guitars and other instruments used by everyone from Chuck Berry and the Beatles to Van Halen and St. Vincent in an upcoming show dubbed “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll.” (Technically, it should probably be titled “Play it fucking loud!”—at least that’s what Bob Dylan famously instructed his band to do after being heckled for going electric at a gig in ’66—but we understand why the venerable institution would want to scrub out the cursing.)

The exhibit kicks off on April 18 and runs through October 1, offering rock purists the chance to take a gander at, say, Jimmy Page’s dragon duds (pictured above), one of Jimi Hendrix’s axes and Keith Moon’s “Pictures of Lily” drum set, as well as tons of other objects spanning from 1939 to today.

Psst: If you want to make it a musical-museum-exhibit twofer, head nine blocks north to catch “Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything” at the Jewish Museum (April 12 through September 8).