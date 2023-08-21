A brand new night market is coming to Bushwick

Shopping at night is always a good idea, especially when there’s free craft beer involved.

A brand new night market, The Bird House Summer Market, will take place on Sunday, August 27 and offer just that.

Held in the spacious Bushwick loft of the Brooklyn-based hair salon, the market will feature locally made art from artists who live in Bushwick and nearby, baked goods, New Belgium Brewery beers and complimentary hair consultations by The Bird House‘s stylist team, who curated the event.

The market seeks to showcase the intersection of artisans and service creatives, connecting friendly faces whose work overlaps or compliments each other. It’s like a block party, but in Bushwick (and indoors, because, well humidity). Complimentary beers and more treats will be offered, as well as music, dancing and the opportunity to win discounts for The Bird House, complimentary services and products.

A full vendor list will be announced on Friday, but expect to browse pieces from Desert Bloom Stained Glass, ceramics, tattoos, jewelry, paintings, crafts, embroidery and more.

Tickets to the market are free and available via Eventbrite. The loft at 456 Johnson Ave, suite 406, has sweeping skyline views, so come at sunset for some of the best views and pics. The event runs from 5pm - 10pm.

Should you want to return to The Bird House for styling, appointments are bookable online. The salon, which has locations in Gowanus and Bushwick, also recently partnered with Dresscode Project, which empowers and educates hair stylists to offer haircuts that help folks look the way they feel. A new gender-affirming haircut option is on the salon’s services menu, and can include anything from a buzzcut to long layers, with a pre-cut consultation designed to help evoke gender euphoria with the final result.