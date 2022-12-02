A Britney Spears musical is opening on Broadway in May!

'Once Upon a One More Time' will feature the pop star's most iconic songs.

Following a sold-out and extended 2021-2022 run at Sidney Harman Hall in Washington, D.C., the much-anticipated Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time will officially open at the Marquis Theatre at 210 West 46th Street by Seventh Avenue in the spring of 2023. The Broadway production will kick off previews on May 13, 2023, with an opening night scheduled for June 22, 2023.

Britney Spears fan club members already have exclusive access to tickets but the general public will be able to snag them starting December 5 at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Of course, theater goers can expect plenty of Spears' pop tracks to be performed on stage—including "Lucky," "Toxic," "Circus" and "Oops I Did It Again—"but it's the unique storyline that has got us even more giddy with excitement about the production.

Featuring an original book written by Jon Hartmere, the musical "flips the script on your favorite fairytale icons," reveals an official press release. "Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when [...] a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps." As a result of the discovery of this magical new tome, the princesses realize that "there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss!"

No word yet on who will be part of the cast.

Although the recently emancipated Spears is (unfortunately) not directly involved in the production, a rep told The Hollywood Reporter that "all of the musical compositions are licensed through their publishers with the approval of the songwriters." What's more, The Washington Post reports that the pop star actually attended an early reading of the musical back in 2019 and supposedly called the project "a dream come true for me."

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs—especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," Spears said to Playbill back then.

Lest you think the exciting announcement to be entirely random timing wise, think again: today is Spears' 41st birthday.

Happy birthday, Brit!