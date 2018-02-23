A brunch-themed run is coming to Manhattan this spring

The eggs won’t be the only thing running at this brunch.

A group called Brunch Running is returning to the city on April 14 to stage 5K and 10K races that begin and end at a late breakfast hot spot somewhere in Manhattan. (So, no. You won't be stopping every half-mile to grab an avocado toast.)

New Yorkers who enjoy day drinking, themed sporting events and immediately cancelling out their workouts can purchase early bird tickets to the brunch event for $50. Though, to be fair, true early birds probably just eat breakfast.

Participants will have the option to run, walk or just brunch at the upcoming race, proving you really can have your eggs Benedict and eat it too. Both races will be followed by a buffet, cocktails and coffee, because if it wasn't you would have just been tricked into doing a 5K for nothing, goddamnit!

Stay tuned to the running group’s Facebook page for the announcement of this unique run’s venue

