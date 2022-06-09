BTS fans have loads to get excited about. In conjunction with the release of their 10th studio album Proof set to drop tomorrow, the band has announced that a slew of pop-up shops will be opening in both New York and Los Angeles this week, offering patrons one-of-a-kind immersive experiences.

New Yorkers can flock to 104 Charlton Street between Greenwich and Hudson Streets starting tomorrow between noon and 7pm. Believe it or not, tickets are already sold out but—good news!—walk-ins are welcome as well.

According to an official website, experience highlights include audiovisual installations of the band and their music plus new album imagery, the chance to purchase limited and exclusive merch plus access to "oversized sets perfect for Instagrammable photo and video ops." Basically, a BTS fan's dream come true.

"The Los Angeles and New York City pop-up stores are official company activations designed to honor the fans and to give them another outlet to celebrate the June 10th release of BTS' anthology album Proof," said HYBE America, the company behind the pop-ups, in an official statement about the news.

Considering the massive fanbase that the seven-member South Korean boy band enjoys, we expect the pop-up shop to be incredibly crowded throughout its run (no word yet on when it will close), so do try to get there as early as possible to maximize your chances of getting in.