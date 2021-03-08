A bunch of flower hearts have been placed in front of the Flatiron Building to honor COVID-19 victims

The "Floral Heart Project" has also taken over Times Square, the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Bridge and more.

Curious New York City wanderers may stumble upon beds of heart-shaped flowers all around town, pieces of a city-wide project carried forwarded by multimedia artist Kristina Libby.

Libby kicked off the "Floral Heart Project" almost a year ago, in April, by laying out the arrangements around the New York Public Library, Washington Square Park, Times Square, Bryant Park, Astor Place and even the Brooklyn Bridge, in an effort to support and memorialize those impacted by COVID-19.

She's been chronicling her work on Instagram ever since, posting photos and videos of the arrangements alongside explanations regarding location selections. Just last week, she took over the area in front of the Flatiron Building, laying out multiple heart-shaped arrangements right by the New York City landmark.

Libby has partnered with the likes of 1-800-Flowers and other local florists to provide her with the blooms and help her create each design.

A mere scroll through her social media account proves the success of her project. In fact, similar flower arrangements have taken over cities outside of New York. From Wisconsin to Arkansas, Maine, Delaware and Maryland, citizens around the country have taken it upon themselves to memorialize those we've lost to the pandemic through Libby's artistic displays.

The artist is encouraging New Yorkers to contact her via Instagram DM if they'd like to have a bloom heart laid out in honor of a lost family member around the city.

Take a look at some of the displays right here:

Photograph: Erica Reade Photograph: Erica Reade

