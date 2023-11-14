New York
Champagne & Caviar Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of RH Guesthouse

A champagne and caviar bar just opened inside RH Guesthouse

It's all about opulence.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
If it's a truly decadent culinary experience that you're after, look no further than the new Champagne & Caviar Bar that opened less than a week ago inside RH Guesthouse, Restoration Hardware's first-ever hospitality experience at 55 Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District.

The 32-seat lounge features handblown amber glass ceilings, Italian Calacatta gold marble tables atop marble-mosaic floors and banquettes of camel mohair velvet.

The culinary offerings are just as opulent as the space's look: order from a curated menu of elegant dishes topped with Petrossian Caviar, to be washed down by timeless cocktails and some of the world's finest champagnes. It doesn't get much more luxurious than this.

Among the many standout items are caviar potatoes served with with crème fraîche and chives, or pommes purée, topped with Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar; cones filled with toro or salmon and topped with the same variety of roe; and a dish of chips and dips consisting of thin, homemade potato chips or fresh vegetable chips served on ice with crème fraîche and chives or crispy tortilla chips with guacamole topped with, you guessed it, Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Cavian. 

The desserts—think of an American birthday cake and a grapefruit granita—are also interesting and juxtapose the saltier flavors that define the main courses. 

On the imbibing front, glasses of unique champagnes range in price from $25 to $95, with bottles going for as much as $5,000.

Classic cocktails may be more your style, in which case we suggest a classic martini, a sidecar, a Manhattan or a Hemingway daiquiri. They all pair wonderfully with caviar.

You can browse through all sections of the menu right here.

