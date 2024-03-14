New York
Brooklyn Kura
Photograph: Courtesy of Ramon Frias

A cherry blossom dinner party pop-up will bloom in Brooklyn this weekend

And there’s only room for six at each seating.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
For the last few months, Bessou owner Maiko Kyogoku and chef Elena Yamamoto have been hosting a series of events called The Counter, an intimate pop-up that “honors the homestyle cooking found in obanzaiya, and the women who run these small counter restaurants,” per its booking page. Previous editions have included a feast of the seven fishes and a Japanese American holiday brunch. 

The next iteration is in anticipation of the coming spring: A pair of cherry blossom dinner parties taking place at 7pm this Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, at Brooklyn Kura’s sake brewery taproom, with room for just six guests per seating.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bessou 別荘 (@bessounyc)

Tickets are $88. Menu items will include a rainbow crudo with shrimp, scallop, salmon and ikura, paired with shiso rice, nori and lettuce wraps, duck tsukune, bamboo shoot salad, pickle varieties and black sesame choco tacos. A few “homestyle Japanese small bites” will also be available à la carte, per a press release. Brooklyn Kura’s brews, sake and shochu cocktails, will also be sold separately. 

Brooklyn Kura is located at 34 34th Street in Brooklyn. 

