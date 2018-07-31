A classic Warhol painting installation is coming to NYC in October

On November 12, the Whitney Museum will be opening a massive retrospective of Pop Art legend and cultural icon Andy Warhol, a show that's sure to spark a major bout of Warholmania in NYC. But you don't have to wait until then to get your fix of Andy's work: On Oct 26, Dia will present Warhol's Shadows at Calvin Klein, Inc.’s headquarters at 205 West 39th Street.

Photograph: Bill Jacobson Studio, New York, © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Created between 1978 and 1979, Shadows is one of Andy's most abstract and enigmatic pieces, consisting of variously colored silk screened canvases hung edge-to-edge in a site-specific installation. Some 102 paintings were produced in all, though the total number of panels varies from one location to the next, depending on the dimensions of a given space. Each silk screen is limited to a palette of two contrasting colors, while the picture itself—which flips between positive and negative image—comes from the same photo of the eponymous subject taken at Warhol's Factory studio. Taken altogether, Shadows resembles a film strip capturing an indeterminate play of light.

Photograph: Cathy Carver, © Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Though certainly not as well known a Warhol's Campbell Soup cans or Marilyns, Shadows is undoubtedly a masterpiece, and a must-see for any lover of Andy's work. It will be on view until December 15, so don't miss it.