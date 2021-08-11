A cocktail-style coffee bar just opened at Chelsea Market

Real New Yorkers are on the constant search for cool places to drink coffee — and a new Chelsea Market spot delivers.

Day Drinks, a coffee and tea bar that dubs itself "a bar without alcohol" has officially opened in the food hall.

Born from a conversation between the founders of artisan coffee roaster Pulley Collective and specialty coffee shop Ninth Street Espresso, which has been inside Chelsea Market for years, Day Drinks aims to redefine the coffee bar experience.

Here, guests can order from extensive, locally sourced coffee and tea lists, as well as pick from kegged beverages including on-tap espressos, nitro coffees, sparkling teas, and botanicals. Everything is roasted, brewed, and carbonated on site, meaning that expert bartenders can then work directly with taps and ingredients, and tailor drinks specifically to each customer’s exact tastes, just like at a cocktail bar. By making everything on-site, Day Drinks also has an almost neutral carbon footprint.

"After the last year we had, we wanted to create an experience that was chill, fun, and relaxed, a little vacation from the everyday. We have been tinkering with kegged beverages for our own consumption and we thought it was a great opportunity to share our recipes with everyone," said Day Drinks Co-Founder Ramin Narimani. "Sometimes you want something refreshing without the alcohol for a variety of reasons and these will hit the spot. We couldn't think of a better place to present this new coffee and tea experience than at Chelsea Market."

Day drinkers can sip their beverages at the coffee bar or outside at one of Chelsea Market's outdoor dining areas. Drinks on tap start at $6, with signature drinks, like an espresso tonic or espresso soda, priced at $8.

Day Drinks is currently open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm. Private group tastings can also be arranged.