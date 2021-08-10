Manhattan is feeling a little too tropical this summer with all the heat and humidity, but one of the world's best bars is popping up in Manhattan to help us make the most of this climate.

In honor of National Rum Day on Monday, August 16, Dante, which has been voted the Best Bar in North America as well as the #2 World’s Best Bar, is partnering with Bacardi to bring Puerto Rico's Best Bar, La Factoría to New York City!

The beloved San Juan hotspot will transport Caribbean flavors straight to downtown Manhattan, serving a selection of La Factoría's popular tropical rum-based cocktails out of Dante's original West Village location (79-81 MacDougal St.).

This pop-up is the perfect way for New Yorkers to get their tropical fix and experience two of the best bars in the world at once, without having to board a plane to do so.

This three-day event will also be Dante’s first pop-up since the onset of the pandemic, and the bar is considering it a celebration of a positive outlook on the future of the worldwide hospitality industry.

And, fun fact, fans of the "Despacito" music video may recognize Old San Juan bar's cameo in the popular video. Why not make the song of summer 2017 the song of this summer too? La Factoría often hosts live music and dancing, and we're expecting New Yorker to bring that same energy to Dante for the brief pop-up. La Factoria will be open August 16-18 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily. Reservations can be made via Resy, with walk-ins accepted.