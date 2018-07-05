A company designed a modern version of the apartment from Seinfeld

This week marks the 29th anniversary of the debut of Seinfeld, the hit NBC series that became one of the most successful sitcoms in the history of television. The New York-based show offered a unique perspective of the city that was anything but cosmopolitan (after all, they had an entire episode dedicated to abstaining from masturbation). But if you look at Jerry's fictional apartment through a modern lens, it's hard to believe that a fledgling touring comic would be able to afford a one-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side.

The Manhattan real estate market has changed immensely in the three decades since the show hit the air, and so has the city’s aesthetic when it comes to interior design. Long gone are the days of big, boxy TV sets and waterbeds—apartments today are chock-full of plants and IKEA furniture that's incredibly frustrating to assemble (actually, that would have made for a great Seinfeld B-plot).

Design firm Modsy commemorated the show's anniversary by imagining what Jerry’s space would look like in 2018. The firm's collection of layouts, which speculate how each of the four main characters would design the space in present day, aren't too radical. They're a bit sleeker, include heavy-handed references to the show and the whole vibe looks like something out of a Crate and Barrel showroom. Still, it's fun to think about middle-aged versions of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer bickering over the idiosyncrasies of life in New York City in a more up-to-date apartment.

Take a look at what Modsy came up with below, and cry yourself to sleep when you reflect on the fact that the average rent for a one-bedroom on the Upper West Side currently sits at a cool $4,552 per month.

Image: Courtesy Modsy

Image: Courtesy Modsy

Image: Courtesy Modsy

