New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Kwak Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

A completely contactless dumpling shop is opening in the East Village this week

It’ll sell dozens of dumplings, dozens of hours a day.

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

After months of anticipation, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will finally open this week. Located in the former Foot Gear Plus space on First Avenue and St. Marks Place, the automat (that’s basically a $5 word for a futuristic vending machine shop), asserts that “dumplings are the new sandwich.” 

This is a “zero human interaction” operation, according to press materials. Fancy food lockers are all that stand between you and the shop’s 32 dumpling varieties like bacon cheeseburger, pastrami, lamb gyro, Philly cheesesteak, and that other famed sandwich fave, the peanut butter and jelly. In case it wasn’t obvious, Brooklyn Dumpling shop is “reimagining the sandwich into deli-style dumplings.” 

The gleaming storefront certainly has a not-too-distant future design. Everything shines like the inside of an Apple store, from the gleaming yellow floor to the overhead lights reflecting off the temperature-controlled food lockers. Floor-to-ceiling windows let the sun shine into the 24-hour operation ‘till sunset. Outdoor seating is available. 

Brooklyn Dumpling opens for contactless ordering on May 19, the same day NYC lifts capacity restrictions for restaurants and other venues, and the state follows CDC guidelines in allowing fully vaccinated people to eschew masks in many settings.  

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.