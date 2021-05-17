A completely contactless dumpling shop is opening in the East Village this week

After months of anticipation, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will finally open this week. Located in the former Foot Gear Plus space on First Avenue and St. Marks Place, the automat (that’s basically a $5 word for a futuristic vending machine shop), asserts that “dumplings are the new sandwich.”

This is a “zero human interaction” operation, according to press materials. Fancy food lockers are all that stand between you and the shop’s 32 dumpling varieties like bacon cheeseburger, pastrami, lamb gyro, Philly cheesesteak, and that other famed sandwich fave, the peanut butter and jelly. In case it wasn’t obvious, Brooklyn Dumpling shop is “reimagining the sandwich into deli-style dumplings.”

The gleaming storefront certainly has a not-too-distant future design. Everything shines like the inside of an Apple store, from the gleaming yellow floor to the overhead lights reflecting off the temperature-controlled food lockers. Floor-to-ceiling windows let the sun shine into the 24-hour operation ‘till sunset. Outdoor seating is available.



Brooklyn Dumpling opens for contactless ordering on May 19, the same day NYC lifts capacity restrictions for restaurants and other venues, and the state follows CDC guidelines in allowing fully vaccinated people to eschew masks in many settings.