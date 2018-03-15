A cool new bowling alley and concert venue is coming to New Jersey’s Asbury Park

Over the last decade, Asbury Park has transformed into one of the best summertime getaways close to NYC (It’s actually pretty fun in the winter, too.) That ongoing revitalization continues this summer with an exciting new bowling alley and live music venue, Asbury Lanes, just a short walk from the boardwalk. You know what that means... It’s almost time for some sunburnt bowling.

The new Asbury Lanes will occupy the same building as its eponymous predecessor which first opened in the 1960s. That 18-lane bowling alley then shifted into an alternative music and arts venue known for its DIY vibe, which hosted acts including The Bouncing Souls, Me First, Mick Jones of The Clash and the Gimme Gimmes over the last five decades, before falling into disrepair in recent years.

“Everyone has an Asbury Lanes story,” said David Bowd of Salt Hotels, which will operate the Lanes. “Emotions ran higher with this project than with anything we’ve undertaken. What mattered to them matters to us: Keeping the soul of this incredible venue while making changes necessary to guarantee its future.”

When the redesigned new space opens Memorial Day Weekend, not only will bowling return, but Asbury Park will get a state-of-the-art music venue. The capacity for concerts will more than double from 300 to 746, and the lineup is being curated by local NYC fave Bowery Presents. Another cool addition will be a freestanding, classic chrome diner dishing up fun twists on diner faves with ingredients from local farms and purveyors.

Get a first look at the new beachside venue (which will be connected to the always happening Asbury Hotel via a secret passage) below, and pray the next few months will go fast so it will finally be summer again.

Rendering: Courtesy Asbury Lanes

Rendering: Courtesy Asbury Lanes

Rendering: Courtesy Asbury Lanes

Rendering: Courtesy Asbury Lanes

Rendering: Courtesy Asbury Lanes

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.