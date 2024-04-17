A 'Crazy Rich Asians' Broadway musical is officially in the works

Crazy Rich Asians is one of those movies that tends to appeal to a broad audience: whether hate-watching it or truly enjoying the extravagant spectacle of luxury on display, nobody has anything truly bad to say about the 2018 production.

Hopefully, that popularity will carry on to the stage: a musical adaptation of the film is officially under development, with Jon M. Chu, the original director, attached to the project.

Chu is clearly an expert in all things musical: he has also directed the film version of In the Heights, itself based on the eponymous stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the upcoming adaptation of Wicked, perhaps one of the most popular productions on Broadway, ever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Crazy Rich Asians musical—developed by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Kevin Kwan—is "aiming for Broadway, with a pre-Broadway engagement to be announced shortly."

Like the film, the new musical will be based on the original book trilogy by Kwan, which focuses on New Yorker Rachel Chu's summer in Singapore with her boyfriend Nick... as she finds out how well off his family really is.

No word yet on casting but, given that the movie's lead, Constance Wu, recently appeared in an Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, we are hopeful that she could, perhaps, reprise her role on stage.

In case you were wondering: the Crazy Rich Asians movie sequel that was announced a few months ago now seems to be in limbo, so the upcoming stage musical might be your best chance at re-experiencing the hilarity of the original project imminently.