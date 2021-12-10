A Daily Bugle newsstand has popped up in NYC

You can pick up a copy of the newspaper that declares Spider-Man "public enemy #1."

Extra! Extra! Read all about it—the Spider-Menace is at it again!

A pop-up Daily Bugle newspaper stand has appeared in NYC ahead of the December 16 release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and it's handing out free copies of the fictional tabloid today.

The pop-up is on the Upper East Side at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue, according to New Yorkers who have documented it.

Photograph: courtesy Liberty Mutual

The fake newspaper's front page features Spider-Man from the new movie with the headline "Spider Maniac's Web of Destruction" and subheadline, "Tardiness, truancy, totaled cars: Peter Parker Truth Revealed." On the bottom half is an ad for Liberty Mutual Insurance, which actually teamed up with Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Sony Pictures to print just 3,000 free copies of the paper, according to Liberty Mutual.

On the newsstand itself is a poster of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) mask half on with the words "Public Enemy #1" slapped across his face—a very Jay Jonah Jameson move. Jameson is the publisher of the Daily Bugle in the Spider-Man universe.

The tabloid, which is also featured as a promotion in the New York Post today, has actual articles inside attacking Spider-Man, too:

The fictional paper also includes a tip line for Spidey sightings and it actually works! We called it—you can actually leave a voicemail detailing where you've seen the "Spider Menace" and if you've "worked out his secrets" to bring him to "justice." (Most New Yorkers mind their own business—just saying.)

Liberty Mutual says it partnered up with Sony Pictures to "position themselves as the insurance company that can protect what’s yours, even if villains from the Multiverse strike."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home has been surrounded by secrets, rumors, and tremendous buzz since production began so it’s quite fitting that a real and limited edition of the Daily Bugle will be distributed from one secret newsstand in New York City," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management from Sony Entertainment Pictures.

Spider-Man: No Way Home finds Peter Parker in trouble with his identity revealed to the world. In his quest to manage his two worlds colliding, he asks Doctor Strange for help but the stakes are raised. It's out on December 16.