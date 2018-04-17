A Deadpool-themed pop-up bar is coming to Brooklyn

Straight guys are very excited for the May 18 release of Deadpool 2. He's so snarky! And subversive! He really gets them. Gay guys are moderately excited, as we get more of Ryan Reynolds's butt; and all factions of humanity are privileged to see more Zazie Beetz.

Every sect of Deadpool fandom converges in Brooklyn next week, as the Alligator Lounge will be converted into Sister Margaret's School for Wayward Girls—the mercenary bar frequented in the movie by the iconic merc' with a mouth.

Fans can grab complimentary pizza and enjoy Mike's HARDER drinks with special Deadpool flavors and decor. The Deadpool 2 pop-up experience goes down April 26–28 from 7pm–11:30pm, so plan accordingly.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.