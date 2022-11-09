New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bialy Babka
Photograph: Courtesy of Breads BakeryBialy Babka

A delicious new babka is coming to the popular Breads Bakery this month

Plus: the bake shop's Thanksgiving menu is looking stocked.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Everything at Breads Bakery is exquisite, which is why we get oh-so-excited when the sweets shop introduces a brand-new item every so often. 

Beginning December 1, patrons will get to order a new bialy babka, which the bakery is releasing in collaboration with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen fame as a way to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

Babka Pie
Photograph: Courtesy of Breads BakeryBabka Pie

Reminiscent of a traditional Bialystok from Poland, a bagel-and-English-muffin combination featuring a middle indentation that gets filled with cooked onions and poppy seeds, the novel babka joins a slew of others that have become synonymous with the essence of Breads Bakery, including the popular chocolate babka and a delicious cinnamon version of the treat.

In addition to December's special menu addition, folks can already browse through the shop's Thanksgiving offerings, which include a blueberry pie filled with lemon zest and juniper, a pecan tart with vanilla bourbon filling, a pie version of the shop's famous chocolate pie and an apple crumb pie made with Granny Smith apples and topped with a brown sugar oat streusel.

Rustic Rolls
Photograph: Courtesy of Breads BakeryRustic Rolls
Savory Squash Tart
Photograph: Courtesy of Breads BakerySavory Squash Tart

There are plenty of side dishes to choose from as well, like pull-apart cranberry dinner rolls topped with smoked gouda cheese, a savory squash tart with caramelized onion and sage, plus sweet potato rustic rolls with gruyere cheese, onions and herbs.

Two items on offer mostly stand out when thinking of our upcoming Thanksgiving feast, though: an 8-ounce cranberry sauce with blood orange and thyme and Breads' own stuffing, made with cubed challah harvest babka tossed with olive oil, herbs and spices. We'd honestly eat the stuffing on its own as well.

Considering that Breads Bakery sells the best baguette in New York City, we suggest you run to the nearest location to stock up on some of these goodies as well. 

Breads Stuffing
Photograph: Courtesy of Breads BakeryBreads Stuffing

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.